(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2015 Outlook: Money Market Funds here PARIS/NEW YORK/LONDON, December 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says the Outlook for money market funds globally is Stable, underpinned by the funds' conservative, active management of credit, market, and liquidity risks. It also reflects the status quo in the near term with respect to money fund regulations globally, as reforms will take time to implement. Recent regulatory developments in the US are providing clarity to fund managers and investors after the Securities and Exchange Commission finalised rules for money funds in July. In Europe, the discussion process for money fund regulation continues and may be finalised in 2015. Recent proposed amendments from a rapporteur to the European Parliament are in many respects close to the US approach and would support some global regulatory consistency. Regulatory and market dynamics affecting money funds, bank deposits, and short-term securities present both challenges and opportunities for investors and asset managers. As cash investment options shrink in the face of regulatory changes, investors will be forced to re-think cash management strategies. Treasurers and other short-term investors are beginning to consider changes in cash management investment policies to maintain flexibility in light of market developments. Money funds continue to face challenges sourcing high quality short-term securities due to regulatory developments and downward credit migration of banks globally. Basel III discourages banks from obtaining short-term funding, including via repurchase agreements. Evolving assumptions on sovereign support for banks are also putting some downward pressure on bank ratings, in some cases limiting their eligibility as investments by money funds. In response, money funds are adding newer instruments or markets and approving new issuers. Interest rates are poised to take different paths in the US and Europe. In the US the Federal Reserve is getting closer to raising rates in 2015, and some money funds are shortening the durations of their portfolios in anticipation. Conversely, the European Central Bank continues to ease monetary policy, forcing euro-denominated money funds to contend with negative yields. The USD4.7trn of global money fund assets under management predominantly reside in the US and Europe; however, money fund products continue to grow in other markets, most notably in China. Still, 90% of assets are domiciled in just six countries. Risk profiles for 'money funds' in many emerging markets are notably higher, which can lead to greater volatility. The report, "2015 Outlook: Money Market Funds", is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Opt-in to receive Fitch's forthcoming research on money market funds: here Contact: Charlotte Quiniou, CFA Director +33 1 44 29 92 81 Greg Fayvilevich Director +1-212 908-9151 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.