(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2015 Outlook: Money Market Funds
here
PARIS/NEW YORK/LONDON, December 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says
the Outlook for
money market funds globally is Stable, underpinned by the funds'
conservative,
active management of credit, market, and liquidity risks. It
also reflects the
status quo in the near term with respect to money fund
regulations globally, as
reforms will take time to implement.
Recent regulatory developments in the US are providing clarity
to fund managers
and investors after the Securities and Exchange Commission
finalised rules for
money funds in July. In Europe, the discussion process for money
fund regulation
continues and may be finalised in 2015. Recent proposed
amendments from a
rapporteur to the European Parliament are in many respects close
to the US
approach and would support some global regulatory consistency.
Regulatory and market dynamics affecting money funds, bank
deposits, and
short-term securities present both challenges and opportunities
for investors
and asset managers. As cash investment options shrink in the
face of regulatory
changes, investors will be forced to re-think cash management
strategies.
Treasurers and other short-term investors are beginning to
consider changes in
cash management investment policies to maintain flexibility in
light of market
developments.
Money funds continue to face challenges sourcing high quality
short-term
securities due to regulatory developments and downward credit
migration of banks
globally. Basel III discourages banks from obtaining short-term
funding,
including via repurchase agreements. Evolving assumptions on
sovereign support
for banks are also putting some downward pressure on bank
ratings, in some cases
limiting their eligibility as investments by money funds. In
response, money
funds are adding newer instruments or markets and approving new
issuers.
Interest rates are poised to take different paths in the US and
Europe. In the
US the Federal Reserve is getting closer to raising rates in
2015, and some
money funds are shortening the durations of their portfolios in
anticipation.
Conversely, the European Central Bank continues to ease monetary
policy, forcing
euro-denominated money funds to contend with negative yields.
The USD4.7trn of global money fund assets under management
predominantly reside
in the US and Europe; however, money fund products continue to
grow in other
markets, most notably in China. Still, 90% of assets are
domiciled in just six
countries. Risk profiles for 'money funds' in many emerging
markets are notably
higher, which can lead to greater volatility.
The report, "2015 Outlook: Money Market Funds", is available on
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
Opt-in to receive Fitch's forthcoming research on money market
funds:
here
Contact:
Charlotte Quiniou, CFA
Director
+33 1 44 29 92 81
Greg Fayvilevich
Director
+1-212 908-9151
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1
212-908-0549,
Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.