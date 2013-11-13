(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, November 13 (Fitch) The growth prospects for the E-cigarette market are compelling with the entrance of the large tobacco companies legitimizing product beyond the perception of a passing fad, according to a Fitch Ratings report. E-cigarette sales estimates for the U.S. marketplace are reaching $1.5 billion in 2013, compared to less than $10 million in 2007. Demand, given mainly from current tobacco users, has essentially doubled every year since the first E-cigarette products were introduced in 2006. The U.S. remains the world's largest E-cigarette marketplace. The large tobacco companies have introduced their own E-cigarette products, competing with a multitude of smaller companies. The tobacco industry is highly experienced at brand building to grow awareness of the category while expanding access and availability through an extensive retail channel. Most participants in the highly fragmented market utilize the internet as their main distribution channel given the lack of scale to compete in the retail setting. However, the landscape is evolving, as large tobacco companies with strong retail expertise have entered the marketplace having a distinct advantage versus smaller competitors. Current tobacco retailers and a rapidly growing base of entrepreneurs are providing an expanding brick-and-mortar presence for E-cigarette manufacturers, especially those hindered by scale. Fitch notes that government rules for the E-cigarettes industry vary considerably by country including outright sales and marketing bans. Two key markets, U.S. and Europe, are now determining oversight of the new category. Recent parliamentary changes to the E.U. tobacco directive regulate the products similar to tobacco cigarettes, including advertising restrictions and banning sales to minors. In the near-term, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is seeking to alleviate safety and efficacy concerns as well as the potential influence on youth smoking initiation from use of the currently unregulated vapor cigarettes. Fitch also notes that advertising for E-cigarettes is currently unregulated, unlike tobacco products. There are also legitimate concerns relating to the lack of understanding of the effects on individual health over the long-term of inhaling the small number and amount of ingredients found in E-cigarettes. The full report 'E-Cigarettes: A Glowing Marketplace' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Contact: Michael Zbinovec Senior Director +1-312-368-3164 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: E-Cigarettes (A Glowing Marketplace) here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.