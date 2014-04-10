(Repeat for additional subscribers)
April 10
Fitch Ratings says in a new report that equity will be
the main driver of convertible bond (CB) funds' performance in 2014, with
volatility as a supplementary factor, as the sector continues to attract strong
flows from institutional investors.
This shift by CB funds towards an equity profile reflects a tactical positioning
as well as the increasing proportion of equity-like CBs relative to hybrids in
the market. The evolution of funds from a "balanced" to an "equity like" profile
may reduce asymmetry of returns (ie. convexity).
CB funds have continued to experience strong inflows so far in 2014 from
institutional investors who are looking to add equity exposure to their fixed
income portfolio, extending a trend seen last year. Most flows went to global
funds which represent around 50% of the total CB fund universe. However,
relative to assets under management (AUM), flows were roughly evenly split
between regions. In total, CB's AUM grew about 40% since January 2012.
Demand exceeds supply on the small USD450bn CB market. "Imbalances between
supply and demand on the CB market challenge the ability of portfolio managers
to build positions at an attractive price and diversify portfolios while
remaining selective," says Manuel Arrive, Senior Director in Fitch's Fund and
Asset Manager Rating team.
Managing capacity is becoming an issue for large funds, but Fitch has not found
any evidence that size impaired performance. The agency expects synthetic
instruments and options to be increasingly used to mitigate size and supply
constraints.
