LONDON, June 28 (Fitch) Allowing the European Stability
Mechanism (ESM) to
directly recapitalise banks is credit positive for eurozone
sovereigns, but the
European Council proposal to keep deposit protection and
resolution funds at a
largely national level reduces the extent to which the link
between banks and
sovereign ratings is weakened, Fitch Ratings says.
The Council's Recovery and Resolution directive proposal is a
key step towards
formalising a framework for intervention and resolution
decisions for EU banks.
However, its position on liabilities eligible for bail-in and
the bail-in
hierarchy shows some differences with the position of the
European Parliament.
The Council's agreement requires the setup of national
resolution funds that
have to be pre-financed, and sets out conditions for when and
how a fund can be
used.
The Council's proposal does not establish a "European Resolution
Fund" as
envisaged by European Council President Herman Van Rompuy in
December last year.
Instead, national funds will be able to lend to each other on a
voluntary basis
and the ESM can act as a centralised back-stop fund to weaken
the link between a
troubled sovereign and its banking sector. Further political
negotiations are
likely if there is a need to borrow from other resolution funds
or use more than
the ESM's modest EUR60bn set aside for direct bank
recapitalisation.
The recovery and resolution proposals are credit positive for
sovereigns because
together with enhanced capital buffers they mean that future
banking crises
should be less costly for sovereigns than over the past five
years. The initial
burden of stabilising failed banks is to be borne by bank
shareholders and debt
holders before the bank-financed resolution fund. With a minimum
bail-in
requirement at 8% of liabilities and the resolution fund's
ability to contribute
up to 5%, the risk of the public sector bearing costs if a bank
fails will
reduce substantially unless the losses are exceptionally large
or the resolution
funds insufficient.
However, reducing the risk of public sector intervention will be
a lengthy
process. Banks have 10 years to make their annual contributions
until funds
reach a minimum level of 0.8% of insured deposits. During that
period, there is
a risk that they will be too small if another banking crisis
hits. In a systemic
crisis, a national resolution fund may have a shortfall even if
borrowing from
other countries is agreed.
Contact:
David Riley
Managing Director
Sovereigns
+44 20 3530 1175
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
James Longsdon
Managing Director
Financial Institutions
+44 20 3530 1076
Cynthia Chan
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1655
Mark Brown
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1588
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria andALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.