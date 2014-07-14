(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, July 14 (Fitch) The immediate fall-out from
the troubles at
the Espirito Santo group for other Portuguese banks appears
contained for now,
Fitch Ratings says. Nevertheless, uncertainty over the group,
which includes
Banco Espirito Santo (BES, unrated by Fitch), one of Portugal's
largest banks,
leaves the banking system vulnerable to declining confidence.
We believe that direct risks for the large Portuguese banks we
rate - Banco BPI,
Santander Totta, Millennium bcp and Caixa Geral - are limited
since each bank's
total exposure to the wider Espirito Santo group is likely to be
manageable
relative to its Fitch Core Capital. Within the Portuguese
banking system there
are also interbank positions with BES, but these will be at
least partly
collateralised or short term and should also be manageable.
Funding cost volatility is likely to remain for Portuguese banks
until the
Espirito Santo group situation is clarified and resolved. We
expected a
reduction in deposit costs to be a key driver for improved
Portuguese bank
profitability this year, but to the extent that the BES
uncertainty puts
pressure on funding costs, earnings improvement will be
deferred. The funding
gap for Portuguese banks has steadily decreased as a result of
deleveraging. The
four large banks rated by Fitch have combined unsecured debt
maturities for 2014
of an estimated EUR2bn, which does not look onerous in relation
to their
liquidity, and the banks also benefit from continued access to
the ECB.
The impact on banks in the wider periphery should only be
temporary, but it
highlights the fragility of investor sentiment for the region
and could raise
funding costs. Continued uncertainty might dampen investor
sentiment for
peripheral banks' equity issuance, many of which are committed
to building up
buffers in anticipation of the AQR and stress tests.
Espirito Santo International owns 49% of Espirito Santo
Financial Group, which
is listed on Euronext, and owns a 20.1% stake in BES after
selling down 4.99%
today. The bank has said it has a sufficient capital cushion to
absorb potential
losses on its exposure to the wider group, a statement confirmed
by the central
bank on 11 July. BES had a EUR2.1bn capital buffer at end-March
2014, taking
into account its June capital raising, which more than covers
the reported
EUR1.2bn exposure at end-June.
Contact:
Roger Turro
Director
Financial Institutions
+34 93 323 8406
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85, 7th Floor
08008 Barcelona
Cynthia Chan
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1655
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.