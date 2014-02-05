(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 05 (Fitch) The European Banking Authority has
raised the
capital hurdle for its European-wide bank stress test this year,
but the
robustness of the exercise will depend on final methodology and
scenarios, and
how regulators apply certain discretions, Fitch Ratings says.
We expect additional capital needs to emerge from the stress
test, but these are
impossible to quantify at this stage. Banks across northern
Europe should be
able to address capital needs from internal sources, while banks
with shortfalls
in the more stressed environments of southern Europe may need to
turn to
external markets and more meaningful deleveraging through asset
sales.
The outcome of the test will depend on methodology and scenarios
scheduled to be
published in April. It will also depend on how the regulators -
the ECB for
eurozone banks and national supervisors for others - apply
certain discretions.
For example, the scenarios will include haircuts for sovereign
bonds, but
regulators can currently filter out unrealised losses for
available-for-sale
sovereign debt from banks' capital calculations. There is
uncertainty about how
the filter will be applied in the test and how risk weights for
held-to-maturity
sovereign bonds may be altered. Transparency will probably be
limited until the
treatment is disclosed in October, when the stress test results
are published.
Regulators may also assess the stress test using other
thresholds, including a
fully loaded Basel III common equity Tier 1 (CET1) or leverage
ratio. We believe
the ECB could be stricter than some national supervisors it is
taking over from
in applying some discretions and determining bank-specific
supervisory measures.
There is significant overlap among the 124 banks participating
in the 2014 EBA
stress test and the 124 covered by the ECB's concurrent
comprehensive
assessment. But there are important differences. The ECB's
review includes
eurozone banks that will fall under the single supervisory
mechanism as part of
banking union. This includes subsidiaries of banks regulated
elsewhere, such as
Estonian subsidiaries of Swedish banks or subsidiaries of US
bank groups.
The EBA stress test covers banks in the whole of the EU at
consolidated level,
so Swedish banks such as SEB are included but not their Baltic
subsidiaries. It
includes banks in Denmark, Hungary, Poland, Sweden and the UK as
well as
eurozone countries. It also includes a bank in Norway, which is
not in the EU.
Six EU countries are not included on the EBA list because their
largest banks
are part of a banking group already subject to the stress test.
The ECB's comprehensive assessment includes a supervisory risk
assessment, an
asset-quality review (AQR) and the stress test. Only the last
element is aligned
with the EBA test. The risk assessment and AQR are separate
exercises to ensure
risk weights and loan provisions are adjusted where necessary,
before the stress
test goes ahead. This is similar to the UK's stringent capital
exercise in
2013, when the regulator adjusted asset values, risk weights and
conduct redress
costs to ensure the reliability of banks' capital positions.
The EBA set a pass mark for the adverse scenario at 5.5% last
week, half a
percentage point above that for its 2011 test. The CET1 hurdle
is also tougher
than the 5% used in US tests. Additional Tier 1 or contingent
capital
instruments that convert or write down are excluded. But these
instruments will
be disclosed so investors can analyse to what extent they would
mitigate shocks.
The exercise will use capital definitions valid during the
2014-2016 test
horizon. This could mean the pass mark is closer to the fully
loaded basis,
which will be applicable for EU banks from 1 January 2019, and
is being phased
in between now and then.
Contact:
Bridget Gandy
Managing Director
Financial Institutions
+44 20 3530 1095
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London
E14 5GN
Cynthia Chan
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1655
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
