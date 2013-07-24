(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, July 24 (Fitch) Today's draft proposal by the EU Commission to cap interchange fees for some European debit and credit card transactions will likely have only a limited and manageable financial impact on American Express (AmEx) and Discover Financial Services (Discover). Fitch expects the largest impact to be felt by card-issuing banks in Europe, which issue payment cards on the Visa and MasterCard network. The proposal targets the four-party payment networks (e.g. Visa and MasterCard) and would cap interchange fees paid by merchants at 0.2% for debit card transactions and 0.3% for credit card purchases. If implemented, this would cut fees from current levels, which vary across EU member countries and can be as high as 1.8%. Three-party payments systems that rely on bank issuers would also be regulated under the proposal. This includes AmEx's Global Network Services (GNS) business and Discover's Diner's Club. Importantly, we do not believe the proposal would apply to the proprietary card businesses of AmEx or Discover. For AmEx, we estimate that the regulated segment accounted for approximately $61 million in pretax earnings in 2012. For Discover, we expect the impact to also be muted, given that the company's European Diner's Club business accounts for only 3% of total payments volume. Additionally, roughly half of that volume comes from corporate cards, which are excluded from the proposed caps. The larger financial impact of the draft rule would be seen in four-party networks where issuing banks generate substantial revenues. According to the EU proposal, interchange fee regulation would create EUR9 billion ($11.9 billion) in annual savings for merchants, of which EUR6 billion ($7.9 billion) could potentially be passed through to consumers. If new regulation is approved, we believe it could potentially lead to higher cardholder fees as banks seek to recover lost revenues. This would likely take the form of reduced reward programs and/or annual membership fees. It also remains unclear whether merchants would be willing to pass through the benefits to consumers. Fitch expects that any new regulation will include an adequate transition period, thereby reducing the likelihood that the proposed fee caps would be implemented in the near term. In addition, the draft proposal will need to be reviewed by EU member states and legislation will eventually need to be passed by the European Parliament. This process could take many years to complete. Contact: Brendan Sheehy Director Financial Institutions +1-212-908-9138 Bill Warlick Senior Director Fitch Wire +1-312-368-3141 Fitch, Inc. 70 W. Madison Chicago, IL 60602 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.