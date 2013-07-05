(Repeat for additional subscribers)

July 5 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

The European Parliament's initiative to temporarily withdraw some carbon emission permits could push prices higher if it gains traction, says Fitch Ratings. But on its own it will probably not move permit prices enough to reverse the competitive advantage coal-fired power plants hold over natural gas-fired facilities.

The vote to temporarily withdraw 900 million permits pushed prices up more than 9% on Wednesday (and by 20% in the six-month forward market). We believe they are likely to rise further if the plan is implemented, as the volume withdrawn represents around 15% of the total permits available for 2013-2015 and potentially more than a third of the permits due to be auctioned over that period.

However, implementation is still uncertain as it would need to be approved by national ministers and this could take many months, if it happens at all. Even with broad support, the plan is not likely to lift the permit price from its current level below EUR5 per tonne to the EUR15-20 that we believe would be necessary to make natural gas-fired plants competitive with coal-fired plants at current fuel prices.

The proposal also only delays the issuing of permits, rather than cancelling them altogether, and the parliament's decision included a commitment not to expand or repeat the measures. This means that if European economies, and therefore demand for carbon emissions, do not pick up by 2016, or if roll-out of renewable capacity is faster than expected, the supply overhang will return and could worsen.

A decline in the cost of permits since mid-2011, combined with a drop in coal prices, has made coal-fired plants more profitable relative to gas plants, which generate roughly 50% less CO2 to produce the same amount of energy. Uncertainty about the cost of emissions over the medium term remains one of the key risks for EU power generators. We therefore continue to believe that a diversified and flexible generation portfolio is the most positive for a utility's credit rating, as over-reliance on one source may prove detrimental to cash flows if there is a major change in CO2 or fuel prices, or government energy policies.