NEW YORK Oct 28 Europe's plan to halt the
spread of a debt crisis will help restore confidence in banks
and should leave the senior debt ratings of even most of the
weakest ones unaffected, Fitch Ratings said on Friday.
The ratings agency called the European Union's plan, which
calls for recapitalizing banks to the tune of about 106 billion
euros, "a constructive approach to enhance EU banks resilience"
to market turmoil.
Fitch said it expects most major European banks to meet new
requirements internally and said support for senior creditors
should shield most banks' senior debt ratings.
