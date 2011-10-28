NEW YORK Oct 28 Europe's plan to halt the
spread of a debt crisis will help restore confidence in banks
and should leave the senior debt ratings of even most of the
weakest institutions unaffected, Fitch Ratings said on Friday.
The agency called the European Union's plan, which calls
for recapitalizing banks to the tune of about 106 billion
euros, "a constructive approach to enhance EU banks resilience"
to market turmoil.
Fitch said it expects most major European banks that need
to meet new capital requirements will do so without resorting
to government capital injections or capital fund-raising
.
It said conversion of existing debt instruments and sales
of nonstrategic assets were among the methods banks have said
they would use.
And "with support likely to remain very high within the
euro zone for senior creditors, this means banks' senior debt
ratings should be unaffected in most cases, even for the
region's weaker banks."
The deal adopted this week also calls for a Greek debt
restructuring in which private creditors will take a 50 percent
loss on Greek government bond holdings and a leveraging of a
euro zone bailout fund to give it firepower of 1 trillion euros
($1.4 trillion).
Some European financial stocks, including Barclays (BARC.L)
and Axa (AXAF.PA) slipped on Friday, giving up some of the
gains after the EU struck its deal, but analysts said the
market was still confident that policymakers were finally
moving in the right direction to address the crisis.
The EU is trying to stop a crisis that has already pushed
Greece, Ireland and Portugal to seek emergency aid from
spreading to other indebted countries such as Italy and Spain,
both of which have faced rising borrowing costs.
(Reporting by Steven C. Johnson; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)