June 28 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
A decision on Friday to route Caspian natural gas
to Europe via the Trans Adriatic Pipeline through Greece and Italy means the new
supplies will probably not add to downward pressure on European gas prices,
Fitch Ratings says. The rejected alternative pipeline through Eastern Europe
could have had a modest impact on prices due to its higher capacity and by
helping diversify supplies in countries that are almost exclusively reliant on
Russian gas.
The pipeline chosen by the BP-led Shah Deniz II consortium operating in
Azerbaijan will have annual capacity of 10 billion cubic metres (bcm), around 2%
of European gas consumption. This is unlikely to be enough to affect prices
across the region. The pipeline will terminate in Italy, which is already well
supplied with natural gas from sources including Russia, Algeria and Libya. This
means it has the infrastructure to enable distribution of Caspian gas to the
rest of Europe, but is unlikely to receive any significant local benefit from
further diversification of supply.
The rejected alternative, known as Nabucco West, had the capacity to carry up to
23bcm of gas to Europe every year through the inclusion of potential gas from
Romania. While this would have had a greater potential to affect prices, the
likely impact had already been significantly reduced by an earlier decision to
cut the proposed capacity from 31bcm. Nabucco's proposed route through Bulgaria,
Romania and Hungary would also have improved energy security for these
countries, which are highly dependent on Russian gas. There are still several
other factors that may help push prices lower, including spillover effects from
the US shale gas boom, the focus on renewable energy sources and weak economic
growth prospects in Europe.
The decision is mildly positive for the credit profile of Russia's Gazpom as
Nabucco West would have been in closer competition with its 63bcm South Stream
pipeline, under construction since December 2012. The decision is negative for
OMV, one of Nabucco West's main shareholders, but the impact is limited because
natural gas only represents a small fraction of its earnings.
Plans for Nabucco West have not been abandoned as it could be redesigned to
transport natural gas from the Black Sea to Europe. But it is unclear whether
the Black Sea gas reserves are sufficient to justify even a scaled-down version,
and we believe oil and gas companies may therefore seek alternative ways to
monetise this gas locally.