PARIS/LONDON, May 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report
that European
Union (EU) membership has been a strong support for the
sovereign ratings of the
four Visegrad countries (V4). A deterioration in the
relationship between the V4
and the EU could lead to negative pressures on the ratings in
the medium to long
term, depending primarily on its impact on economic prospects,
institutional
quality and the economic policy framework. Sovereign ratings of
candidate
countries to the EU would likely benefit from accession, but
that looks distant.
Accession to, and membership of, the EU has supported the
sovereign ratings of
the V4 (Poland (A-/Stable), Hungary (BBB-/Stable), the Czech
Republic
(A+/Stable) and Slovakia (A+/Stable)). Benefits have been
clearest through
economic development and the quality of institutions. Monitoring
of economic and
fiscal policy by the EU in the context of the European Semester
has bolstered
macroeconomic stability and structural reforms.
Hungary, since 2010, and Poland, since 2015, have adopted more
confrontational
attitudes to the EU. While relations with the Czech Republic and
Slovakia have
been smoother, during the migrant crisis all V4 countries
coalesced in a common
rejection of EU policy. Some EU members have voiced concerns in
response to
these developments, but there have been few concrete policy
steps or sanctions.
However, there are risks that this relatively favourable stance
could change, in
Fitch's view.
Fitch believes the bulk of institutional and economic policy
gains from EU
membership are entrenched. However, further deterioration in
relations with any
of the V4 countries could alter economic and financial ties with
the EU. This
would be compounded by a potential move to a "multi-speed" EU,
as suggested by
the main EU leaders in early 2017, which could sideline some V4
countries. Such
a scenario could have negative rating implications depending
primarily on its
impact on economic prospects, institutional quality and the
economic policy
framework.
The sources of economic benefits for the V4 have been access to
large EU
structural funds, integration within the single market and
associated gains in
trade, investment and productivity. Given its low level of
development relative
to other EU countries, the V4 has attracted a large share of EU
structural funds
(EUR152 billion for the 2014-2020 EU investment cycle, or about
a third of total
funding). The departure from the EU of the UK, one of the
biggest net
contributors to the EU budget, is likely to impact on funds
available in the
future.
EU accession has supported the quality of institutions as it
entails the
adoption of a legislative package and the reform of key
institutions to match EU
requirements. Most significantly for ratings, this has supported
the quality of
governance, primarily via enhancement of institutional checks
and balances and
respect for the rule of law. Progress seems to have been
stronger before than
after accession, likely reflecting the lack of power of EU
institutions to
impose reforms on member countries.
EU rules on government deficits and debt have become an
important anchor for
fiscal policy in the V4. The 3% deficit criterion may be
especially useful in
limiting fiscal slippage ahead of general elections (for
example, in Hungary in
2014 and Poland in 2015). EU membership has also gone hand in
hand with policies
focusing on low and stable inflation, which has helped anchor
inflation
expectations.
For the five EU candidate countries (Albania, Montenegro,
Macedonia
(BB/Negative), Serbia (BB-/Stable) and Turkey (BB+/Stable)),
joining the EU
would likely boost sovereign ratings, notably via reform
momentum, access to EU
funds and likely support for political stability. However, after
the addition of
13 new member states in the past 10 years and the planned
departure of the UK,
further enlargement is not on the EU's agenda.
The report, 'Visegrad Countries and European Union Membership',
is available on
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
