(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 24 (Fitch) The European Central Bank's framework
for its review
of eurozone banks appears comprehensive and should be
sufficiently robust to
bolster investor confidence when completed, Fitch Ratings says.
But the outline
is thin on details for identifying banks likely to have capital
shortfalls under
the asset quality review (AQR) and under the EU-wide stress test
to be conducted
with the European Banking Authority (EBA). Further details on
the process would
improve transparency and reduce short-term uncertainties.
The eurozone's largest banks will have to meet an 8% common
equity Tier 1 ratio
to pass both tests, which will be completed by November 2014,
before the ECB
assumes the role of single supervisor. This is 1pp above the
Basel III minimum,
including the capital conservation buffer, so sets a reasonable
(though not
conservative) standard, especially as the ratio will be adjusted
to ensure more
consistent application and what is intended to be prudent
assessment of assets
and risk weights.
The tests are sufficiently robust to lead to capital shortfalls
in a few weaker
banks. Banks that adopt a more aggressive approach to risk
weights or to
non-performing or restructured loans are likely to have larger
adjustments
applied to their reported capital ratios, and so absent
substantial capital
buffers are likely to be more vulnerable to follow-up actions.
Those meeting the
8% risk-weighted capital standard, but with very high leverage,
may also be at
risk.
We expect capital shortfalls mostly to be met through private
means, such as
raising equity, cutting dividends, asset sales and liability
management
exercises. Many European banks are already been bolstering
capital using these
options. For example, the average Fitch Core Capital/weighted
risks ratio
improved to over 11%, from 8.7%, for 25 major western European
banks over the
two years to end-2012. Exercises like the upcoming tests mean
that the impetus
to build capital is set to continue.
A public backstop, if needed, would most likely be provided on a
national level.
We believe that if state support is used it would be likely to
be a small amount
relative to the bank's size and to the capital shortfall
identified by the
stress test. In this case, the European Commission can make an
exception to the
burden-sharing requirements for banks in receipt of state aid.
The adjustment for risk weights should help address investor
concerns about the
lack of transparency on this metric and resulting inability to
compare across
banks and over time. There should be a more harmonised treatment
for credit and
market risk, as the scope of the exercise is broad. For example,
the adjustments
could reduce variation in the value-at-risk multiplier - a
significant source of
variation for market risk weights.
Adjustments for asset quality will be focused on the riskiest
asset classes,
initially identified by national regulators, such as real
estate, SME, shipping
and legacy structured finance portfolios. The AQR will also
concentrate on
non-performing and restructured exposures, using the definition
published by the
EBA this week, and on sovereign exposures.
The 8% capital threshold is based on transitional regulatory
metrics rather than
fully loaded Basel III. However, the transitional metric
threshold could be
tougher to meet if an extended time horizon is used for the
EU-wide stress test.
Although the 1 January 2014 Basel III transitional definitions
for capital will
apply for the AQR, the stress test will use definitions valid at
the end of the
horizon. This could mean that the 8% pass mark is much closer to
the fully
loaded basis, which will be applicable for EU banks from 1
January 2019. The
lack of detail means this is not yet clear.
Another uncertainty is how leverage will be assessed. The ECB
has stated that
the leverage ratio will provide supplementary information for
assessing the
outcome, so it is likely to be used as part of the capital
adequacy assessment
even though a threshold has not been set.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Impact of European Banking Union on Banks - Amended
here
