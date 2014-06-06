(Repeat for additional subscribers)
June 6 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Euro-denominated money market funds have already taken
investment and operational measures to prepare for yields declining or even
turning negative, should short-term money market rates shift in that direction
following the European Central Bank's decision to cut the rate on its deposit
facility to minus 10bp, Fitch Ratings says.
Euro constant net asset value (CNAV) MMFs adopted structural share class changes
following the cut in the ECB deposit rate to zero in July 2012. The changes
allow them to maintain a stable net asset value per share should a fund suffer a
negative net yield. Euro MMFs also updated their investment objectives to
introduce the concept of relativity to prevailing money market rates.
Yesterday's ECB negative deposit rate move and cut in the main refinancing rate
of 10bp to 0.15%, effective 11 June, is likely to push MMF yields back to near
zero levels. MMF net yields had ticked up to reach 18bp on average at end-May
across euro CNAV MMFs, from a trough in February 2013 at 2bp.
The cut in the ECB's deposit rate will push the Euro overnight index average
(Eonia) lower, but the risk of MMF yields turning negative is lower now than 18
months ago, when the eurozone liquidity was under stress. A flight to quality to
core Europe from the periphery resulted in negative short-term market rates for
highest quality issuers during this period. Current market rate levels means
that most MMFs do not anticipate difficulties placing short-term cash.
MMFs are likely to continue to look for yield-picking investment opportunities
with longer dated assets, taking advantage of the steeper yield curves since
end-2013. Euro MMFs have increased their allocation to assets with maturity of
more than three months, during the first five months of the year. This move was
most pronounced in May as most funds anticipated the ECB rate cut. MMFs'
portfolios average lives extended to 58 days on average at end-May 2014, ten
days longer than at the beginning of the year.
Should Euro MMFs post negative yields resulting from short-term market rate
moves, this would not be a negative for MMF ratings by itself, including
'AAAmmf'. MMF yields have to reflect prevailing safety and liquidity costs,
commensurate with alternative high quality short-term instruments. Fitch's MMF
ratings are a ranking of funds on the basis of their liquidity, market and
credit risk profiles.
It is unknown how investors will react to the likely decline of MMF yields in
the current less risk-averse market environment. They may elect to switch to
higher yielding products, trading off liquidity, spread sensitivity and credit
quality for higher yields.
For more details on the impact on Euro MMF ratings, see 'Fitch: Potentially
Negative Euro Yields Won't Impact MMF Ratings' dated 18 September 2012 at
www.fitchratings.com.