Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: EMEA Financials Bond Market
Monitor
here
LONDON, September 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says European
financial-sector
issuers increased their supply of new bonds by 13% year on year
in August,
benefitting from rising investor sentiment and fresh lows in new
issue coupons.
New volume was boosted by a near 3x rise in bank junior bonds as
bank bail-in
plans and refinancing of legacy instruments to boost Basel III
capital provided
an incentive for banks to issue despite ongoing deleveraging.
Swelling bank junior bond issuance was a major factor boosting
European
high-yield issuance in 7M14, helping it surpass issuance in the
US high-yield
market for the first time.
The resumption in additional tier 1 supply following a market
volatility-induced
pause in July and August will support issuance further as banks
move to comply
with regulatory capital targets while pricing is advantageous.
A declining volume of bonds affected by downgrades was largely
behind the
strengthening rating migration trend for financial-sector bonds
in 7M14,
compared with the whole of 2013. The lower downgrade rate led to
a 72%
improvement in the ratio of upgrades to downgrades by volume to
0.37x. However,
the improvement belies the fact that many EU banks face downward
rating pressure
due to weakening sovereign support and evolving bank resolution
plans,
presenting the main threat to an extension of the trend.
The gradual rehabilitation of Europe's troubled periphery is
reflected in the
lower share of downgrades from eurozone financials in 7M14
compared with a year
earlier. The region now accounts for three-quarters of bond
downgrade volume
from financial-sector issuers, down from 92% in 2013.
The share of downgrades from GIIPS-based financial issuers
halved over the same
period to 12% of total volume. Italian and Spanish bank bonds
accounted for only
1.5% of total downgrade volume in 7M14, down from 24% in 2013,
while Portugal
took 11%, driven solely by downgrades of Banco Espirito Santo
bonds, up from
0.3% in 2013.
Overall, 4% of financial-sector bonds outstanding were affected
by downgrades in
the year through July, down from almost 6% in 2013.
More information is available in the report, 'EMEA Financials
Bond Market
Monitor', which is available at www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking the link
above.
