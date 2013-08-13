(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Aug 13 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings says in its quarterly European Auto ABS Index report that the performance of its indices primarily displayed positive trends in Q213.

The Fitch 30+ Delinquency Index and Fitch 60+ Delinquency Index decreased to 1.6% and 0.8% from 1.8% and 0.9%, respectively, during Q2 while the Fitch Annualised Loss index remained stable at 0.5%.

Macroeconomic factors largely remained stable across the EU, while trends varied across countries. New car sales and used car prices continued to display decreasing trends in Q213 and manufacturers remained under pressure as a result. New auto ABS issuance across Europe in Q213 increased relative to Q113. However, volumes were down relative to Q212.

