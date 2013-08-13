BRIEF-Admiral Capital H1 profit before tax and value adjustments stable at DKK 11.1 mln
* H1 2016/17 revenue 60.1 million Danish crowns ($8.6 million)versus 57.3 million crowns year ago
Aug 13 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings says in its quarterly European Auto ABS Index report that the performance of its indices primarily displayed positive trends in Q213.
The Fitch 30+ Delinquency Index and Fitch 60+ Delinquency Index decreased to 1.6% and 0.8% from 1.8% and 0.9%, respectively, during Q2 while the Fitch Annualised Loss index remained stable at 0.5%.
Macroeconomic factors largely remained stable across the EU, while trends varied across countries. New car sales and used car prices continued to display decreasing trends in Q213 and manufacturers remained under pressure as a result. New auto ABS issuance across Europe in Q213 increased relative to Q113. However, volumes were down relative to Q212.
MILAN, Feb 28 Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy's largest retail bank, is not interested at all in acquisitions in Russia, a spokesman said on Tuesday, denying previous comments made by a senior executive.
* CFO says regulator increased CET 1 requirement for Slovakia, which prompted goodwill reduction there