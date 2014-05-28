(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 28 (Fitch) European bank rating prospects are more
affected by
weakening state support than those for banks in other parts of
the world, Fitch
Ratings says. Banks in European developed markets experienced
the largest
increase in the proportion of Negative Outlooks assigned to bank
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) in 1Q14, mainly due to our review of state
support.
Outlook stability for banks in developed markets, which had been
increasing,
fell in 1Q14, mostly among European banks. Nearly half of IDRs
assigned to
European developed market banks are now on Negative
Outlook/Watch, while
stability in developed markets in the Americas, including the
US, and
Asia/Australasia remains high.
The Outlook changes largely reflect our view that implicit
sovereign support for
banks is being reduced. Most of the affected banks are likely to
be downgraded
within the next one to two years.
The support review had greater impact in European developed
markets because
effective bank resolution frameworks are more advanced than in
most other parts
of the world. These banks also have a high 29% of IDRs driven by
state support,
with a further 3% driven by support from parents that are state
supported. This
leaves them more vulnerable to evolving support dynamics. In
contrast, only 6%
of bank IDRs are driven by state support in developed markets in
the Americas,
including the US, which is also more advanced with the
resolution agenda.
There is less urgency in most emerging markets to push through
the resolution
framework or impose losses on senior creditors of failed banks,
even though
sovereign support is more prominent. Globally, support-driven
ratings account
for 38% of bank IDRs on balance, with a higher proportion at
emerging markets
(44%) than at developed markets (31%) at end-1Q14. Most
countries in emerging
markets were unaffected by the support review.
Overall, European banks had a weak first quarter in terms of
rating trends. Our
analysis of global bank ratings showed they were involved in 82%
of IDR
downgrades in 1Q14. This was largely in European emerging
markets, partly
reflecting the downgrade of Ukraine's sovereign rating. Outside
of Europe, bank
ratings trends point to stable and marginally positive
expectations for emerging
market bank ratings and relatively stable trends for developed
market banks.
For further details of quarterly global bank ratings, see
"Global Bank Rating
Trends 1Q14", available at www.fitchratings.com.
