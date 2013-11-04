(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Nov 4 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings says prospects for European bank ratings are still gloomy. One-third of Fitch-rated European banks operating in developed markets and one-fifth in European emerging markets are on Negative Outlook or Watch. A review of global bank rating trends in Q313 shows that 20% of bank ratings in developed markets are on Negative Outlook or Watch, compared with 14% in emerging markets.

Global rating stability is growing, but slowly. Of Fitch-rated banks, 80% of IDRs have a Stable Outlook, up from 75% in Q412.

Downgrades exceeded upgrades in Q313. There were 36 IDR actions during the quarter (Q213: 22), of which 70% were negative. The vast majority of these were triggered by negative sovereign rating action taken in France, Ukraine (sovereign action taken in Q213, affecting bank ratings only during the following quarter), Egypt and El Salvador.

Action was also taken on 39 Viability Ratings (VR) in Q313, split roughly equally between upgrades and downgrades across both developed and emerging markets.

IDRs continue to be concentrated at the 'BBB' level, with around 33% of global bank ratings in this category, split roughly equally between developed and emerging markets. 'A' rating category banks now represent 26% of global bank ratings, heavily skewed towards developed markets. Globally, 65% of banks have investment-grade ratings, but only 7% are rated between 'AAA' and 'AA-'.

Globally, support-driven ratings make up 40% of all IDRs of Fitch-rated banks. The proportion of support-driven ratings is higher in emerging markets (47%) than in developed markets (32%). Fitch expects more downward rating pressure on banks in developed markets than in emerging markets given a higher number of ratings on Stable Outlook in the latter.

For more information on Fitch's approach to incorporating support into its bank ratings in light of evolving support dynamics for banks worldwide see 'The Evolving Dynamics of Support for Banks' and 'Bank Support: Likely Paths' dated September 2013 and available at www.fitchratings.com.

Further details of quarterly global bank ratings are in the Special Report 'Global Bank Rating Trends Q313', available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Global Quarterly Bank Rating Trends Q313

here