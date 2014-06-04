(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 4 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings says in its latest European Leveraged Loan CLO Tracker that CLOs continue to demonstrate stable ratings and strong performance.

The average net loss across all transactions was -1.56% at end-April 2014, up from -1.49% at end-April 2013. The increase was due to the continued workout of defaulted or credit risk names. However, one of the most significant drivers of net portfolio losses in 2014 has been the default of the Vivarte transaction.

In the past 12 months, Fitch has rated 11 transactions that have become effective and which are included in the CLO Tracker data file. A further seven transactions have closed but have not yet become effective. The average time to ramp-up was 3.4 months and the average percentage ramped at closing was 66%.

CLOs 1.0 rated by Fitch have performed in line with investor expectations, with an annual average cash return of approximately 14% and an average cumulative distribution near 90% of the equity balance. 80% of the CLOs 1.0 rated by Fitch made an equity payment on the most recent payment date, with an average annualised cash return of more than 17% and a median annualised cash return above 20%. Fitch notes a high disparity between deals.

Amend and extend activity has diminished as refinancing options have become available through the high yield bond market and on the back of new CLO issuance. On average, transactions that are one year from the end of their reinvestment period have paid down their senior liabilities by 10% and 22% after two years, as seen in Figure 1.

CLOs are overweight loans with a Recovery Rating of 'RR3'. They represent 44% of assets in CLO portfolios, compared to 35% of credit opinions for senior secured loans. However, covenant-lite (Cov-Lite) loans have increased as part of CLO portfolios and CLO 2.0 transactions typically now have Cov-Lite buckets ranging from 20% to 50%. The credit quality of recent vintage Cov-Lite loans has migrated from 'B' to 'B'/'B-'. This trend shows a growing appetite for risk among leveraged loan investors

The report, European Leveraged Loan CLO Tracker, is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: European Leveraged Loan CLO Performance Tracker

here