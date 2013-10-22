Oct 22 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings says in its latest European Leveraged Loan CLO Tracker that CLOs continued to
see stable ratings and strong performance since October 2012.
For outstanding Fitch-rated CLOs, 79% of tranches have either remained
investment grade or were paid in full or withdrawn. Since last October, there
have been no downgrades for any investment-grade tranches and two tranches have
been paid in full. Most speculative grade ratings on subordinated tranches
remain on Negative Outlook due to refinancing risk on the loans which may lead
to rating volatility.
Underlying assets in the CLO portfolios have also seen an improvement. The
credit quality of the leveraged loan universe has improved with the percentage
of loans 'B-*' or below declining to 42% in September 2013 from 48% in 2012.
The improvement in credit quality can be attributed to a change in portfolio
mix, with an increased number of larger issuers and an extension of maturities.
In addition, the proportion of assets in CLO portfolios with credit opinions of
'CCC*' or below dropped to 6.6% as of September 2013, from 9.5% as of October
2012, mainly due to defaults and trading.
Portfolios remain well diversified across industries and countries. There has
not been any major shift in portfolio composition. Exposure to peripheral
eurozone countries (Greece, Italy, Ireland, Portugal and Spain) remains low at
11.5% on average.
The annual default rate has slightly increased to 4.2%, but remains below the
long-term average of 4.8% for high yield debt. Loan issuers are helped by low
interest rates and continued willingness of lenders to agree to amend and
extend. Fitch-rated CLOs show an average net loss - defined as the difference
between asset par and liabilities - of 1.64%. This has increased as a result of
additional defaults but remains low overall.
For Fitch-rated CLOs, 60% of have now passed their reinvestment period. By
end-2014 the reinvestment period will be over for all CLOs. Reinvestment after
the reinvestment period is permitted but subject to criteria that vary between
transactions. CLOs with a liability rating criterion on the senior class have
deleveraged.
The cheap cost of funding in older vintage CLOs means managers are incentivised
to keep funds at maximum leverage. Limited constraints on the amend-and-extend
boom allow managers to keep funds leveraged after reinvestment. Only high yield
refinancing would cause deleveraging post reinvestment, which may then trigger
an equity call. Up to 34% of CLO obligations have been subject to amend and
extend, resulting in rising portfolio weighted-average life (WAL) and
weighted-average spread (WAS).
Fitch has credit opinions and Recovery Ratings (RR) on 273 European corporates,
representing coverage of over 90% of eligible European CLO assets.
