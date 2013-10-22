Oct 22 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings says in its latest European Leveraged Loan CLO Tracker that CLOs continued to see stable ratings and strong performance since October 2012.

For outstanding Fitch-rated CLOs, 79% of tranches have either remained investment grade or were paid in full or withdrawn. Since last October, there have been no downgrades for any investment-grade tranches and two tranches have been paid in full. Most speculative grade ratings on subordinated tranches remain on Negative Outlook due to refinancing risk on the loans which may lead to rating volatility.

Underlying assets in the CLO portfolios have also seen an improvement. The credit quality of the leveraged loan universe has improved with the percentage of loans 'B-*' or below declining to 42% in September 2013 from 48% in 2012. The improvement in credit quality can be attributed to a change in portfolio mix, with an increased number of larger issuers and an extension of maturities.

In addition, the proportion of assets in CLO portfolios with credit opinions of 'CCC*' or below dropped to 6.6% as of September 2013, from 9.5% as of October 2012, mainly due to defaults and trading.

Portfolios remain well diversified across industries and countries. There has not been any major shift in portfolio composition. Exposure to peripheral eurozone countries (Greece, Italy, Ireland, Portugal and Spain) remains low at 11.5% on average.

The annual default rate has slightly increased to 4.2%, but remains below the long-term average of 4.8% for high yield debt. Loan issuers are helped by low interest rates and continued willingness of lenders to agree to amend and extend. Fitch-rated CLOs show an average net loss - defined as the difference between asset par and liabilities - of 1.64%. This has increased as a result of additional defaults but remains low overall.

For Fitch-rated CLOs, 60% of have now passed their reinvestment period. By end-2014 the reinvestment period will be over for all CLOs. Reinvestment after the reinvestment period is permitted but subject to criteria that vary between transactions. CLOs with a liability rating criterion on the senior class have deleveraged.

The cheap cost of funding in older vintage CLOs means managers are incentivised to keep funds at maximum leverage. Limited constraints on the amend-and-extend boom allow managers to keep funds leveraged after reinvestment. Only high yield refinancing would cause deleveraging post reinvestment, which may then trigger an equity call. Up to 34% of CLO obligations have been subject to amend and extend, resulting in rising portfolio weighted-average life (WAL) and weighted-average spread (WAS).

Fitch has credit opinions and Recovery Ratings (RR) on 273 European corporates, representing coverage of over 90% of eligible European CLO assets.

The report, European Leveraged Loan CLO Tracker, is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: European Leveraged Loan CLO Tracker