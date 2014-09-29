(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: European Corporate Funding
LONDON, September 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says 2014 could be
the biggest year
for new European corporate debt-raising since 2007, with bonds
now approaching
half (41%) of new debt raised as companies continue to reduce
their reliance on
traditional bank loan funding.
"As the banking sector continues to delever in the wake of the
financial crisis,
corporate funding strategies have adapted. Bonds accounted for
just 16% of
overall funding in 2007, whereas now a far broader range of
companies from a
more diverse range of countries regularly turn to the bond
markets as a major
source of funding," said Monica Insoll, Managing Director,
Credit Market
Research at Fitch.
In 1H14, new bond issuance totalled EUR246bn, out of total
corporate debt of
EUR595bn raised at half-year. Full-year new corporate funding
could therefore
approach 2007's previous high of EUR1,491bn. Total debt volumes
have hovered
around EUR1trn p.a. during the last five years. The recovery of
total new debt
volumes reflect a number of factors, including the gradual
economic recovery and
historically low long-term funding costs in the bond market as
companies strive
to lock in cheap funding costs for long-term debt.
High-yield issuance accounted for a record 37% of total new
bonds so far this
year by European corporates, illustrating the importance of a
well-functioning
corporate bond market for Europe's economy, particularly in
supporting the
fragile recovery.
Our bottom-up analysis reveals that the economic importance of
bonds is twice as
high as indicated by new issuance volumes. Bonds have taken a
rising share of
corporate debt since the global financial crisis, now accounting
for an average
83% of total debt of developed-market European corporates. This
ratio is higher
than indicated by issuance volumes for bonds and loans because
the latter are
typically standby and are normally only drawn for seasonal
funding requirements.
"We expect M&A will continue to be a key driver of overall new
funding in the
next two years. In M&A situations, it is becoming more common
for bridge funding
to be refinanced by bonds before it is drawn. If market rates
stay low,
refinancing activity is likely to remain healthy," added Insoll.
Today's report analysed five years of published year-end
accounts of 207
European companies representing aggregate debt of EUR1.5trn and
turnover of
EUR4.6trn. This enabled us to distinguish between loans actually
drawn by
companies and new loans arranged but not permanently used.
'European Corporate Funding Disintermediation: Shift to Bonds
from Loans
Broadens and Deepens,' is available at the above link or at
www.fitchratings.com
Contact:
Monica Insoll
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1060
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Roelof Steenekamp
Director
+44 20 3530 1374
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
