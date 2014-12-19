(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: European Government Borrowing in 2015 here LONDON, December 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that eurozone and Western European governments will borrow* around EUR1.8trn next year, in line with borrowing in 2014. Gross borrowing in 2015 will be around 13% of GDP and compares favourably with a 20% borrowing requirement in the United States and 50% in Japan. At EUR393bn or 24% of GDP, Italy has the highest projected borrowing requirement among European countries. The weighted average rating on projected European borrowing in 2015 is 'A+', unchanged from a year ago but still three notches below the 'AA+' average in 2011. A downgrade of France (to AA from AA+) has largely offset earlier upgrades of Spain (to BBB+ from BBB), Ireland (to A- from BBB+), and Greece (to B from B-). The stable gross borrowing reflects a 6.6% drop in the T-bill stock and a 1.2% decline in cash deficits yoy, almost exactly offset by a 6.5% yoy increase medium- and long-term (MLT) redemptions compared with 2014. Historically low yields will continue to support fiscal consolidation efforts in the medium term. Fitch expects 10-year yields in the eurozone to remain stable at the current low levels over the next two years, given weak growth and inflation dynamics and an easy ECB monetary policy. As debt stocks are refinanced, the favourable market conditions will feed into countries' debt servicing costs, providing a helpful boost to debt dynamics. Across Europe, the average effective interest rate paid on all general government liabilities has already fallen by around two percentage points since 2005, and Fitch expects it to fall further. From the European gross borrowing requirement for 2015, 3% is for Belgium, the only sovereign with a Negative rating Outlook, and 2% of the borrowing requirement is for sovereigns on Positive Outlook. 12 months ago, 30% of the borrowing requirement was for sovereigns on Negative Outlook. The Outlooks of Italy (BBB+), the Netherlands (AAA), and Slovenia (BBB+) are now Stable, and the Outlooks for Cyprus (B) and Portugal (BB+) have been revised to Positive from Negative during the past year. The report, entitled "European Government Borrowing in 2015", is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. *Fitch defines gross borrowing as net cash borrowing plus redemptions of medium and long-term debt plus the stock of short-term debt at the end of the previous year. Europe is defined in the report as the eurozone and Western European countries. Contact: Douglas Renwick Senior Director +44 20 3530 1045 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Krisjanis Krustins Research Analyst +44 20 3530 1487 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com; Rebecca O'Neill, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1697, Email: Rebecca.ONeill@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.