LONDON, December 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that eurozone and
Western
European governments will borrow* around EUR1.8trn next year, in
line with
borrowing in 2014. Gross borrowing in 2015 will be around 13% of
GDP and
compares favourably with a 20% borrowing requirement in the
United States and
50% in Japan. At EUR393bn or 24% of GDP, Italy has the highest
projected
borrowing requirement among European countries.
The weighted average rating on projected European borrowing in
2015 is 'A+',
unchanged from a year ago but still three notches below the
'AA+' average in
2011. A downgrade of France (to AA from AA+) has largely offset
earlier upgrades
of Spain (to BBB+ from BBB), Ireland (to A- from BBB+), and
Greece (to B from
B-).
The stable gross borrowing reflects a 6.6% drop in the T-bill
stock and a 1.2%
decline in cash deficits yoy, almost exactly offset by a 6.5%
yoy increase
medium- and long-term (MLT) redemptions compared with 2014.
Historically low yields will continue to support fiscal
consolidation efforts in
the medium term. Fitch expects 10-year yields in the eurozone to
remain stable
at the current low levels over the next two years, given weak
growth and
inflation dynamics and an easy ECB monetary policy. As debt
stocks are
refinanced, the favourable market conditions will feed into
countries' debt
servicing costs, providing a helpful boost to debt dynamics.
Across Europe, the
average effective interest rate paid on all general government
liabilities has
already fallen by around two percentage points since 2005, and
Fitch expects it
to fall further.
From the European gross borrowing requirement for 2015, 3% is
for Belgium, the
only sovereign with a Negative rating Outlook, and 2% of the
borrowing
requirement is for sovereigns on Positive Outlook. 12 months
ago, 30% of the
borrowing requirement was for sovereigns on Negative Outlook.
The Outlooks of
Italy (BBB+), the Netherlands (AAA), and Slovenia (BBB+) are now
Stable, and the
Outlooks for Cyprus (B) and Portugal (BB+) have been revised to
Positive from
Negative during the past year.
The report, entitled "European Government Borrowing in 2015", is
available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
*Fitch defines gross borrowing as net cash borrowing plus
redemptions of medium
and long-term debt plus the stock of short-term debt at the end
of the previous
year. Europe is defined in the report as the eurozone and
Western European
countries.
