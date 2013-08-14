Aug 14 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has published the latest edition of its quarterly European High-Yield (EHY) chart book, which illustrates recent trends in high-yield bond issuance, maturities, default rates, fund flows and relative performance, as well as secondary market risk-adjusted pricing. EHY is on course to set a new issuance record in 2013 after volume in the year to end July has already matched 2012's annual total. Speculative-grade non-financial firms domiciled in developed market European countries issued EUR65bn in new bonds, matching the previous record volume set in 2012. Outperformance of the asset class has galvanised investor support, even as interest wanes in other risky assets.

Corporates ramped up issuance of lower-rated bonds, with increased maturities, harnessing investor yield-seeking appetite. The share of new bonds rated 'B' and lower rose to 60% in H113, compared to 48% in H112. At the same time, the portion of bonds with maturities of 10 years and over more than doubled to 17%. Investor sentiment remains healthy as EHY continues to generate attractive relative returns amid a low incidence of default and strong pipeline benefitting from the trend to refinance loans with bonds. The trailing 12 month default rate rose marginally to 0.25% at the end of June, compared to 0.19% at the end of the first quarter.

However, the positive momentum may lead to a decline in issuance quality as the search for yield and renewed completion from the leveraged loan market causes investors to accept riskier issuers and lower quality, subordinated instruments with longer maturities.

Contagion failed to take hold following volatility earlier in the year. Many investors saw wider spreads as temporary in nature and took the opportunity to re-position at more attractive prices rather than seek prolonged respite in the safety of higher quality assets. The biggest test to the market this year came following a broad sell-off as global high-yield investors - notably from the dominant US market - expressed concerns about a possible early reduction in US monetary stimulus.

At the peak of the selling, fund flows turned negative in June, snapping a run of 11 consecutive months of net inflows, and recording the largest monthly exit of funds (EUR1.6bn) since August 2011. Investors channelled EUR3.7bn of net inflows to EHY in H113. This compares with net outflows of EUR5.8bn for investment grade credit. EHY issuance in June and July were also duly dented, on average 30%lower than monthly levels in the prior five month period. EHY bonds have generated total returns of 4.3% in the year to date, according to data from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, ahead of the USHY market (3.4%). In contrast, European investment grade has returned 1%.

