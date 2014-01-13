Jan 13 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings says in a new report that current low bond yields are not an immediate threat
to the ratings of European insurers. In the UK, France and the Netherlands, insurers' investment
guarantees to policyholders are either well matched by backing assets or not particularly
onerous. In Germany, although there are significant unmatched guarantees,
insurers typically have sufficient running yield to cover these for more than 10
years, even if bond yields remain low. Moreover, Fitch's base-case expectation
is for a slow and steady rise in yields, which is close to a best-case scenario
for many insurers.
For life insurers, low yields generally make it harder to meet investment
guarantees on existing savings contracts and to offer guarantees that are
attractive to new customers. This puts pressure on earnings and, in serious
cases, may erode capital. Low or falling bond yields can be particularly
detrimental for insurers that write regular-premium contracts with long-term
investment guarantees. This is because they have to invest future premiums and
asset proceeds at lower yields than they expected when they priced the
contracts. Low yields also have an adverse effect on non-life insurers,
particularly those that rely on investment returns to compensate for weak
underwriting results.
Many insurers disclose how changes in interest rates would affect their capital
and embedded value. Fitch makes use of the sensitivities provided by insurers to
assess their relative exposure to interest-rate risk.
Insurers can alleviate the effects of low bond yields by reducing policyholder
bonuses; improving asset-liability management; re-designing, re-pricing or
withdrawing certain products; and potentially by seeking extra yield from
alternative assets.
The report "Insurers Have Flexibility to Counteract Low Bond Yields" is
available at www.fitchratings.com.
