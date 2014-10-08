(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 08 (Fitch) European investors are optimistic
that the asset
quality review (AQR) and stress tests will help restore
confidence in Europe's
banks, Fitch Ratings says.
In our latest senior investor survey, 76% of respondents said
that the ECB's
Comprehensive Assessment is an important step in the move
towards a post-crisis
paradigm. The conviction was even stronger among those
respondents whose roles
are focused on banks (82%).
A small minority of 14% doubted the impact of the AQR and stress
test exercises,
on the basis that they are not sufficiently conservative and
many banks are not
covered. The balance regards the actions as irrelevant,
believing the region's
bank problems are too severe and fundamental to address in this
way. Fitch will
publish a special report on the ECB's Comprehensive Assessment
as a first step
to Banking Union early next week
The positive sentiment was also evident in investors' view on
credit
fundamentals, with half of those polled expecting an improvement
for financial
institutions. This is much ahead of other sectors, although the
strength of the
positive sentiment has moderated a little since our April
survey.
Financial institutions was voted respondents' favourite
investment choice,
sharing the top place with high yield with 21% of votes each.
Financial
institutions remains the only corporate asset class in which
investors are
overweight, with 67% stating this - up from 61% in April.
A greater share of investors than in all other sectors expect
spread tightening
for financial institutions. At the same time, new supply of
bonds is generally
expected to become scarce, with 44% anticipating a decrease of
up to a quarter
of issuance volumes in the next 12 months. This contrasts
sharply with other
segments, with investors on balance expecting stable or rising
issuance.
Fitch's 3Q14 survey closed on 3 October. It represents the views
of managers of
an estimated EUR7.1trn of fixed-income assets. The full report
will be published
the week commencing 20 October.
Contact:
Monica Insoll
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1060
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Bridget Gandy
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1095
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.