June 28 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has published the second edition of its
quarterly European leveraged loan chart book, which illustrates recent trends in
European leveraged loan issuance, maturities, default rates as well as
discussions around the issuers and sectors that are more at risk of a default.
The analysis is based on Fitch's portfolio of credit opinions (CO) of about 310
European leveraged credits, representing EUR270bn of senior and junior loan
debt.
Despite a return of primary market risk appetite, notably measured in higher
leverage and somewhat tighter pricing on recent new issues, the overall credit
quality of Fitch's portfolio of COs continues to improve with only 39% of COs at
'B-*' or below (lowest level recorded since 2009). Restructurings continue to
contribute to the improving credit quality, notably in France where at risks
issuers are writing off debt towards more sustainable levels.
COs are private point-in-time assessments of credit risk principally based on
confidential information supplied by collateralised loan obligation (CLO)
investors on individual borrowers. COs are regularly updated but are not
monitored as public ratings, and there is no relationship with the borrower's
management or owners. They are identified by an '*' after the rating.
The period from February to May 2013 witnessed the modest return of primary new
CLO issuance in Europe. Although limited thus far in number and constrained by
higher funding costs and retention rules, these CLO 2.0 can become an effective
source of funding extensions for legacy CLOs that have gone post-reinvestment.
Scarce collateral supply is another limiting factor for a significant return of
CLOs as a major source of liquidity to the leveraged market.
Over time, Fitch expects Europe's leveraged loan market outstanding volumes to
continue to decline. The decline is driven by a combination of debt write-downs
for restructuring credits and the trend towards accelerated leveraged loan
pre-payments via high yield note refinancing, strategic sales, IPOs or asset
sales. Together with the end of the refinancing period for legacy 2006 and 2007
CLOs and a general de-leveraging trend among Europe's banks that has contributed
to the decline of cross-border lending, it is difficult to anticipate a return
towards the over EUR400 billion in leveraged loan volumes witnessed at the peak
of the wholesale funding CLO and bank-driven market of 2007.
Leverage loan issuance remained limited in H113 with strong competition from
high yield, though that may shift as rising benchmark rates force an adjustment
in bond markets, while improving capital and funding positions lead to a return
to leveraged lending among some European banks. D.E. Master Blenders recently
price-flexed downward, below the Euribor + 400 bp floor required in CLO 2.0,
highlighting cheaper funding available from banks and some degree of recycled
2006-2007 funding from legacy CLOs yet to reach the end of their reinvestment
periods.
Covenant loose issues - such as Ista - or light such as Armacell - have
reappeared but still represent a minority of new issues. They are a sign of more
aggressive risk tolerance, but not necessarily a worrying feature in an LBO deal
as demonstrated by the fact that 44% of defaults Fitch recorded between 2007 and
May 2013 did not breach covenants prior to default. Out of these 44% only 4%
were covenant-light issuers. High leverage, weak interest cover and legal
documentation allowing high other indebtedness baskets or cash leakage may be
more of an issue in the future.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: European Leveraged Loan Chart Book - June 2013
here