June 28

Fitch Ratings has published the second edition of its quarterly European leveraged loan chart book, which illustrates recent trends in European leveraged loan issuance, maturities, default rates as well as discussions around the issuers and sectors that are more at risk of a default. The analysis is based on Fitch's portfolio of credit opinions (CO) of about 310 European leveraged credits, representing EUR270bn of senior and junior loan debt.

Despite a return of primary market risk appetite, notably measured in higher leverage and somewhat tighter pricing on recent new issues, the overall credit quality of Fitch's portfolio of COs continues to improve with only 39% of COs at 'B-*' or below (lowest level recorded since 2009). Restructurings continue to contribute to the improving credit quality, notably in France where at risks issuers are writing off debt towards more sustainable levels.

COs are private point-in-time assessments of credit risk principally based on confidential information supplied by collateralised loan obligation (CLO) investors on individual borrowers. COs are regularly updated but are not monitored as public ratings, and there is no relationship with the borrower's management or owners. They are identified by an '*' after the rating.

The period from February to May 2013 witnessed the modest return of primary new CLO issuance in Europe. Although limited thus far in number and constrained by higher funding costs and retention rules, these CLO 2.0 can become an effective source of funding extensions for legacy CLOs that have gone post-reinvestment. Scarce collateral supply is another limiting factor for a significant return of CLOs as a major source of liquidity to the leveraged market.

Over time, Fitch expects Europe's leveraged loan market outstanding volumes to continue to decline. The decline is driven by a combination of debt write-downs for restructuring credits and the trend towards accelerated leveraged loan pre-payments via high yield note refinancing, strategic sales, IPOs or asset sales. Together with the end of the refinancing period for legacy 2006 and 2007 CLOs and a general de-leveraging trend among Europe's banks that has contributed to the decline of cross-border lending, it is difficult to anticipate a return towards the over EUR400 billion in leveraged loan volumes witnessed at the peak of the wholesale funding CLO and bank-driven market of 2007.

Leverage loan issuance remained limited in H113 with strong competition from high yield, though that may shift as rising benchmark rates force an adjustment in bond markets, while improving capital and funding positions lead to a return to leveraged lending among some European banks. D.E. Master Blenders recently price-flexed downward, below the Euribor + 400 bp floor required in CLO 2.0, highlighting cheaper funding available from banks and some degree of recycled 2006-2007 funding from legacy CLOs yet to reach the end of their reinvestment periods.

Covenant loose issues - such as Ista - or light such as Armacell - have reappeared but still represent a minority of new issues. They are a sign of more aggressive risk tolerance, but not necessarily a worrying feature in an LBO deal as demonstrated by the fact that 44% of defaults Fitch recorded between 2007 and May 2013 did not breach covenants prior to default. Out of these 44% only 4% were covenant-light issuers. High leverage, weak interest cover and legal documentation allowing high other indebtedness baskets or cash leakage may be more of an issue in the future.

European Leveraged Loan Chart Book - June 2013

