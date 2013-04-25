(Repeat for additional subscribers)

April 25 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has published the H113 European Utilities dashboard The publication explores the key themes affecting issuer credit profiles for the sector in Europe under the following headings:

- Key theme: Generation Weakens European Utilities' Profits.

- What Fitch is watching: Asset Multiples, Asset Impairments, Gas Contract Renegotiations, Regulation.

- The ratings impact of the above.

