Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Eurozone Sovereign Snapshot - Q3 2013LONDON, September 25 (Fitch) In its latest eurozone sovereign snapshot report published today, Fitch Ratings says the relative calm in European markets reflects the prospect of a growing economic recovery in the second half of this year. Our longstanding base case of a "muddle-through" and a return to modest growth is on track. However, the Outlook on many of our sovereign ratings in the region remains Negative, reflecting ongoing downside risks. The snapshot report offers a compendium of research and multimedia commentary, including an interactive map that takes you to Fitch's latest forecasts, rating sensitivities and research for each eurozone country. The video content covers topics such as: Is the eurozone crisis over? Is the periphery getting left behind? What is the economic outlook for 2014-2015? Can the bank and sovereign link be broken? Will banking union improve sovereign ratings? Are small countries with big banking systems dangerous? The full report, entitled "Eurozone Sovereign Snapshot Q313", is available at www.fitchratings.com