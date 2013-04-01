(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Retail Brokerage Industry Update
here
NEW YORK, April 01 (Fitch) The ongoing evolution of the U.S.
retail broker
business model could be a positive driver of credit quality over
the long-term,
provided the changes lead to revenue stability and growth,
according to a Fitch
Ratings report.
Retail brokers have incorporated traditional bank features
including deposit
gathering activity and the generation of spread income from
lending and
investing. The industry has also increased fee income from
ancillary products
and services such as asset and wealth management, advisory
solutions and managed
accounts.
Earnings growth over the past few years has been challenged by
volatile stock
markets and a protracted low interest rate environment. Fitch
would expect a
meaningful increase in earnings growth with either a sustained
increase in stock
markets or higher interest rates which could substantially boost
the companies'
net interest revenue and therefore earnings.
Fitch also would not rule out additional price competition in
the future.
Fitch believes the most significant risk to the retail brokers
is a large
operational loss that causes clients to flee one particular firm
for another.
Fitch would note that the operational risk inherent in the
business model does
serve as an upwards rating limitation.
Fitch affirmed the ratings of both Charles Schwab Corporation
('A'; Stable
Outlook) and Scottrade Financial Services ('BBB-'; Stable
Outlook) on March 18,
2013. Meaningful upward rating momentum for the retail brokers
is constrained by
sensitivity to stock market trends and interest rates as well as
a higher level
of operational risk inherent in the business model relative to
other corporate
issuers.
Given that operational risks are by their nature difficult to
predict and
quantify, they serve as a natural constraint to ratings.
Although Fitch does not rate E-Trade or TD Ameritrade, the
report provides
analysis on both companies in relation to the industry as a
whole.
The full report 'Retail Brokerage Industry Update' is available
at
'www.fitchratings.com.'
Contact:
Justin Fuller, CFA
Director
+1-312-268-2057
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60606
Paul Ryndak, CFA
Director
+1-312-268-3194
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.