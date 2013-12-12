(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, December 12 (Fitch) A slowly expanding economy should
provide a boost
for the U.S. homebuilding sector in 2014, according to Fitch
Ratings in its
outlook report.
'Home prices are likely to increase by 2.5%-3.5% next year with
employment
showing gains and consumer confidence likely to improve,' said
Managing Director
Robert Curran. New home pricing will benefit from restrained
levels of new home
inventory. 'With mortgage rates likely to increase, the spring
selling season
will likely set the tone for the year.'
The moderate cyclical improvement in overall construction
activity should
translate to stable ratings for most homebuilders during the
year. Some
companies may even be positioned for upgrades in the coming
months.
Longer term, Fitch may consider revising the homebuilding
industry outlook to
positive if the housing market embarks on a more V-shaped
recovery and starts
and new home sales grow considerably. Conversely, Fitch could
revise the
homebuilding industry outlook to negative if the broader economy
stalls and
construction fundamentals do not improve.
Fitch's '2014 Outlook: U.S. Housing and Homebuilder' report is
available at
'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the above link.
Contact:
Robert P. Curran
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0515
Fitch Ratings, Inc., One State Street Plaza, New York, NY 10004
Robert Rulla
Director
+1-312-606-2311
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'
