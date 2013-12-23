(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Dec 23 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings says in a special report that a continued deceleration in India's economic growth in 2014 will hurt the payment ability of all commercial vehicle (CV) loan obligors in the country. Fitch expects the 90+ days past due (dpd) rate of all Fitch-rated CV loan ABS transactions to increase in 2014, with the increases more marked in recent vintages. Originators will take a longer time to collect auto loan receivables in a stressed economy. Fitch expects 180+ day delinquencies to rise modestly from the current low base as well. Ratings are expected to remain stable.

The sluggish investment climate in the industrial and construction sectors in India has shrunk the overall demand for road transportation. This is evidenced by the 28.7% yoy fall in sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles between January-October 2013, compared with the same 10-month period in 2012, and a 3.9% decline in sales of light/small commercial vehicles over the same period. In January 2013, the Indian government, which controls the price of diesel in the country, allowed oil marketing companies to increase the retail price of diesel by around INR0.5 per litre per month. This policy change together with the Indian rupee's recent weakening has raised the price of the fuel by 9.4% from March 2013 to November 2013. Transportation operators' income will be reduced by the decline in business opportunities and higher fuel costs, though Fitch believes they may be able to pass on some of the higher costs by raising freight rates.

Despite the deterioration of asset quality, Fitch expects the rating performance of these transactions to remain stable due to sufficient credit enhancement to absorb liquidity shortfalls and the potential increase of principal losses. In the report, Fitch reviews the possible rating impact and asset performance of the CV portfolios under two scenarios, which are (1) continued economic slowdown; and (2) continued rupee depreciation.

Fitch does not expect a rating impact on rated transactions in 2014 if India's economic growth continues to slow. The agency's weighted average default rate assumption was 21.3% for the 22 outstanding rated transactions at closing. The average cumulative default rate for 2012 vintage transactions was 2.5% as of September 2013 with the worst performing transaction exhibiting cumulative defaults of 6% which is well within Fitch base and stressed case.

Fitch believes that the Indian government will manage the domestic diesel price to support the economy. Although the diesel price will be affected by the currency exchange rate, Fitch expects further depreciation in the rupee in 2014 to have a limited impact on any outstanding ratings.

As of September 2013, all 22 outstanding rated transactions issued in the year ending March 2012 (FY12) and FY13 had been affirmed at 'BBB-sf' with Stable Outlook. As of September 2013, average 90+ dpd receivables reached 2.51% for transactions issued in FY12 and 1.87% for those issued in FY13. The average 180+ dpd delinquencies for Fitch-rated PTC transactions were just 0.49% for the FY12 vintage and 0.17% for the FY13 vintage.

