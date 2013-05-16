(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings today released a special
report that
provides a review of statutory trends for U.S. life insurers for
2012 and its
implications for 2013. Fitch expects statutory capital growth
among life
insurers in 2013 will be moderate given the expectation of
modest operating
earnings growth due to the ongoing effects of low interest rates
on the earnings
of life insurers.
U.S. life insurers reported strong growth in statutory capital
and net income in
2012, which will lead to improved statutory dividend capacity in
2013 for parent
company debt service and other funding needs.
Statutory net income for the Fitch universe of life insurers
increased to $34
billion in 2012 compared to $9 billion in 2011, the highest
level in five years.
The majority of the 2012 net income change came from large
variable annuity
companies who reported lower reserves on guarantee benefits,
which more than
offset the negative impact associated with low interest rates.
Fitch notes that
reporting of hedge-related derivatives performance as a
non-operating item can
significantly affect the reported levels of net income.
Statutory capital improved 10% in 2012 for the Fitch universe of
life insurers,
largely driven by retained statutory earnings. As a result,
Fitch estimates
that the aggregate NAIC risk-based capital improved to 486% at
year-end 2012
compared to 465% for 2011. Fitch believes that many insurers
will be careful to
maintain their RBC levels through 2013 to mitigate perceived
risks in the
capital markets and low interest rate environment.
Results in 2012 continued to benefit from modest realized
investment gains.
Overall investment losses are expected to remain low and within
Fitch's
expectation of losses over the next 18 months. The source of
realized capital
losses/impairments appears to be returning to the more
traditional sectors of
corporate bonds, although structured bonds continue to
contribute more than
their long-term historic norm largely driven by commercial
mortgage-backed
securities.
Fitch does not expect a significant improvement in portfolio
credit quality or
liquidity in 2013 due to the pressure for investment income.
Insurers will
continue to move more of their portfolios to bonds rated 'BBB',
discounted
structured securities, commercial mortgages loans or limited
partnership
investments.
The report '2012 Statutory Trends for the U.S. Life Insurance
Sector ' is
available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under 'Insurance' and
'Special Reports'.
