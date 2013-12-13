(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Dec 13 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings foresees stability across Latin
American structured finance (SF) sectors in 2014, according to '2014 Outlook:
Latin American Structured Finance,' a report published today at
'www.fitchratings.com'.
On average, asset portfolios are expected to perform within base case
assumptions, reflecting stable economic conditions within each of the major
Latin American countries.
The ongoing positive dynamics of the Brazilian oil industry support Fitch's
stable outlook for offshore vessel contract monetization transactions in the
cross-border market. Stable unemployment despite sluggish GDP growth drives the
stable outlook for local Brazilian ABS.
Fitch's outlook for Mexican RMBS varies across segments. While the outlook
remains negative for Mexican RMBS sponsored by private sector non-bank financial
institutions (NBFI), Fitch expects recoveries within this segment to continue
stabilizing in 2014.
Fitch continues to see widespread use of payroll deductible loans (PDLs)
throughout Latin America. These products significantly mitigate willingness to
pay risks. Fitch expects Latin American SF transactions backed by PDLs to remain
stable in 2014.
Fitch affirmed more than 85% of Latin American SF transactions in 2013. While
the downgrade/upgrade ratio continues to hover around 2/1, the majority of
negative rating actions are isolated to NBFI Mexican RMBS.
Ratings assigned to Latin American SF are sensitive to changes in sovereign
credit quality and shifts in macroeconomic conditions.