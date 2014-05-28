(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, May 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to assign a
'BBB+' rating to
Banco Inbursa, S.A.'s (BInbursa) proposed issuance of global
senior notes.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The expected rating of 'BBB+(EXP)' reflects that these are
senior unsecured
obligations of BInbursa that rank pari passu with other senior
indebtedness, and
therefore, this rating is aligned with the bank's long-term
Issuer Default
Rating (IDRs) of 'BBB+', which in turn are driven by the bank's
Viability Rating
(VR) of 'bbb+'.
BInbursa's VR and IDRs are driven by its robust loss-absorbing
capacity,
adequate funding and liquidity profile, and its historically low
and contained
credit losses. These ratings also factor in BInbursa's strong
and enhancing
franchise, especially when assessed together with the other
financial companies
of its parent, Grupo Financiero Inbursa, and given the strong
synergies with
other non-financial companies related to the controlling
shareholders. The
bank's sound and relatively stable earnings are also considered.
The VR and IDRs also consider the relatively higher than its
peers business,
risk, and funding concentrations, although these have continued
to decline
gradually. The relatively high and volatile contribution of
trading revenues is
also factored in, although this item is typically positive and
highly influenced
by the mark-to-market of the bank's hedging positions. Also,
BInbursa is seeking
to reduce the volatility of trading revenues by shifting the mix
of its hedging
positions.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Given their senior unsecured nature, these notes will typically
be aligned with
the bank's IDRs, and the rating of the notes will mirror any
potential change on
BInbursa's IDRs.
The VR and IDRs could be upgraded over the medium term if
business and risk
diversification continue to improve steadily, when the
longer-term assets are
entirely funded with stable customer deposits and/or wholesale
debt that
completely offsets tenor mismatches, and if the bank reduces
earnings volatility
driven by market-related revenues.
In turn, downside potential for these ratings would arise if the
bank's capital
adequacy metrics or internal capital generation deteriorate
materially (i.e.
Fitch core capital ratio below 15%), in the event of a reversal
in the improving
trends in funding and liquidity, and/or business and revenue
diversification.
Credit Profile
BInbursa is Mexico's sixth-largest bank by loans, with 6.2% of
the system's
lending portfolio as of March 2014. It ranks seventh by
deposits, with 5.9% of
the sector's total. Initially oriented toward corporate banking,
it has grown
recently with a more diversified business mix among corporate,
retail,
infrastructure, and public sector loans. It is financed mostly
through deposits
and local issues of long-term debt.
BInbursa has a strong capital position and an ample loan loss
reserve cushion
that provide a high capacity to absorb losses. It also has sound
profitability,
driven by stable margins, outstanding operating cost efficiency,
and
well-contained credit costs. Its funding and liquidity profile
is adequate and
improving, while risk concentrations continue declining
gradually, although
these remain relatively high.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alejandro Garcia, CFA
Senior Director
+52 818 399 9146
Fitch Mexico S.A. de C.V.
Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612
64920 Monterrey, Mexico
Secondary Analyst
Alejandro Tapia
Director
+52 818 399 9156
Committee Chairperson
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
+1 212 908 0739
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31,
2014);
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.