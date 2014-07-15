(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to assign
long-term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR) of 'BBB-' and short-term IDRs of 'F3' to
Synchrony
Financial (Synchrony) and Synchrony Bank, with a Stable Outlook.
A full list of
expected ratings is provided at the end of this release.
The expected ratings are subject to the split-off of Synchrony
and Synchrony
Bank from General Electric Capital Corporation (GE Capital) via
an initial
public offering (IPO) which Fitch expects will be completed
sometime during the
third quarter of 2014. The expected ratings are also subject to
implementation
of the capital structure and financial profile as outlined in
the company's
public disclosures.
Per the terms of the transaction, GE Capital is expected to sell
up to 20% of
Synchrony to public investors. Fitch expects GE Capital to
exchange its
remaining ownership stake with participating General Electric
shareholders at a
later date. At that time, Synchrony would be a standalone public
company owned
100% by public investors.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, Support Ratings, Support Rating
Floors, VRs, Deposits
The expected ratings reflect Synchrony's market leading position
in the U.S.
private-label credit card industry, seasoned management team,
stable operating
performance through previous market cycles, appropriate expected
capitalization
and liquidity levels as a stand-alone entity and improving
funding diversity as
a result of the growing bank deposit platform.
Rating constraints include the monoline nature of the business
model,
concentrated partner profile with a high exposure to retailers,
higher-than-average mix of subprime borrowers, heightened
regulatory, legal and
litigation risk, sensitivity of the deposit base to rising
interest rates, and
the lack of a track record operating as a stand-alone entity.
Fitch believes Synchrony stands to benefit from favorable
secular trends in
private-label credit card lending, as consumer payment
preferences continue to
shift to card-based payments and away from cash and check
transactions.
Synchrony's unique, lower-cost business model positions it well
within the
mature, highly competitive credit card industry.
Fitch believes the company's operating performance, which
remained resilient
through the last market cycle, reflects the strength of the
company's business
model, risk management policies and corporate governance.
Furthermore, Synchrony
has stable, long-term contracts with its retail partners, which
include
incentives (i.e. gain-sharing) for retailers to maximize
portfolio performance.
Fitch views these agreements favorably as they reduce
Synchrony's earnings
volatility and act as a buffer during down cycles.
Synchrony is expected to be well-capitalized with adequate
liquidity. The
company has broad access to multiple sources of funding,
including stable, lower
cost deposits through Synchrony Bank, although the online nature
of the deposits
may create more sensitivity in a rising interest rate
environment.
Synchrony is a monoline lender focused on private-label credit
cards and its
portfolio is highly concentrated among a few select retailers.
For example,
Synchrony's top five partners accounted for 48% of total
platform revenues in
2013. In addition, one of Synchrony's largest retail partners,
J.C. Penney
Company, Inc. (rated 'CCC', Outlook Positive by Fitch), has
experienced
significant credit pressure over the last two years. As a
result, Synchrony's
financial performance is highly dependent on its ability to
retain existing
partners and increase customer penetration, as well as attract
new partners.
Furthermore, Fitch believes the high concentration could expose
the company to
weak performance in a particular retail segment.
Synchrony's loan portfolio includes a higher-than-average mix of
subprime
receivables, a population historically associated with
higher-than-average
delinquencies and credit losses. Subprime lending is also an
area that has
received increased scrutiny from regulators, including the
Consumer Financial
Protection Bureau (CFPB). In particular, on June 19 the CFPB
announced actions
against Synchrony Bank, ordering the company to provide $225
million in relief
to consumers harmed by illegal and discriminatory credit card
practices. This
amount included $158 million in credits and waivers to closed
and written-off
accounts, which had minimal financial impact on Synchrony. This
action was in
addition to an earlier Consent Order which required the company
to pay up to
$34.1 million to qualifying customers in relation to certain
practices within
the company's CareCredit business. While these costs were
manageable, Fitch
expects regulatory, legal and litigation risk for Synchrony will
remain elevated
for the foreseeable future.
The expected ratings for Synchrony and Synchrony Bank are
equalized, which
reflects Fitch's view that Synchrony Bank is core and integral
to Synchrony's
business strategy and operations. Fitch believes Synchrony would
fully support
Synchrony Bank in the event of need.
The expected Support Rating of '5' and Support Ratings Floor of
'NF' reflect
Fitch's view that Synchrony is not considered systemically
important and
therefore, the probability of support is unlikely.
The expected deposit ratings of 'BBB/F3' are one notch higher
than Synchrony
Bank's IDRs and reflect depositor preference at U.S. banks.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, Support Ratings, Support Rating
Floors, VRs,
Deposits
Fitch believes positive ratings momentum is limited in the near
term. Longer
term, however, positive ratings momentum could be driven by a
reduced reliance
on a limited number of retail partners, a material shift in the
underlying risk
profile of the portfolio toward higher credit quality borrowers,
demonstrated
access to the unsecured debt markets at a reasonable cost, and
additional
actions to further enhance funding and liquidity sources while
maintaining
strong capital levels at both the parent and operating company
levels.
Furthermore, Fitch believes the durability of Synchrony Bank's
internet-based
deposit platform in a rising rate environment will be a key
determinant in
evaluating the strength of the company's funding profile.
Positive rating
momentum could also develop from the company's ability to
successfully execute
on its strategy as a standalone company and prudently grow the
business over
time while balancing the expectations of shareholders.
Negative ratings momentum could develop from the loss or default
of a key retail
relationship, substantial credit quality deterioration, an
increase in leverage,
a reduction in liquidity, an inability to access the capital
markets on
reasonable terms for funding, significant shareholder
distributions above
expectations, and/or potential new and more onerous rules and
regulations.
The rating actions are as follows:
Synchrony Financial:
--Assign 'BBB-(EXP)' Long-term IDR;
--Assign 'F3(EXP)' Short-term IDR;
--Assign '5(EXP)' Support Rating;
--Assign 'NF(EXP)' Support Rating Floor;
--Assign 'bbb-(EXP)' Viability Rating;
--Assign 'BBB-(EXP)' Senior Unsecured Debt.
Synchrony Bank:
--Assign 'BBB-(EXP)' Long-term IDR;
--Assign 'F3(EXP)' Short-term IDR;
--Assign '5(EXP)' Support Rating;
--Assign 'NF(EXP)' Support Rating Floor;
--Assign 'bbb-(EXP)' Viability Rating;
--Assign 'BBB(EXP)' Long-term Deposits;
--Assign 'F2(EXP)' Short-term Deposits.
The expected Rating Outlook is Stable.
