(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an expected
rating of 'A-'
to Aetna Inc.'s (AET) proposed issuance of $750 million of
senior unsecured
notes. AET's Long-term Issuer Default Rating is unaffected by
this rating
action.
Fitch affirmed the ratings of AET and its insurance operating
subsidiaries with
a Negative Outlook on Nov. 27, 2013.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch expects proceeds from the issuance to be used to fund the
recently
announced redemption of AET's $750 million of 6.00% senior notes
due June 2016.
Aetna's financial leverage has risen significantly over the past
year as a
result of its acquisition of Coventry Health Care, Inc. (CVH) in
May 2013. At
Dec. 31, 2013, the company's financial leverage was
approximately 38%, and
debt-to-EBITDA was 2.1x for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2013.
This is up from
33% and 1.3x, respectively, at June 30, 2012. The company's
elevated financial
leverage and execution risk related to the CVH transaction are
the primary
drivers of the Negative Outlook on Aetna's ratings. Fitch
expects financial
leverage and run-rate debt-to-EBITDA to move below 35% and 1.8x,
respectively,
by the end of the second quarter of 2015.
Aetna's ratings reflect the organization's major market position
and significant
size and scale, strong profitability and interest coverage, and
generally solid
balance sheet characteristics. The company's ratings also
reflect the risks
derived from government involvement in health insurance and
managed care
companies' ongoing business activities. Fitch's long-held
concern is that
government efforts to advance public policy goals could
adversely affect health
insurance and managed care companies' ability to manage their
business and
hinder their ability to generate cash flow supporting debt
obligations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The key rating triggers that could result in a revision of the
Outlook to Stable
include substantial progress toward a return of financial
leverage metrics to
levels within guidelines for the company's ratings, specifically
a
debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 1.8x or below and financial leverage
ratio of 35% or
lower.
The key rating triggers that could lead Fitch to downgrade the
ratings include
run-rate:
--Debt-to-EBITDA ratios that exceed 1.8x;
--Debt-to-capital ratios that exceed 35%;
--EBITDA-to-revenue margins less than 7%;
--EBITDA-based interest coverage ratios less than 10x or maximum
allowable
dividend interest expense coverage below 5x;
--Organization-wide run-rate Fitch-adjusted NAIC risk-based
capital (RBC) ratios
below 275%.
Fitch expects to assign the following rating:
Aetna Inc.
--$750 million senior unsecured notes 'A-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bradley S. Ellis, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-2089
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Mark E. Rouck, CPA, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2085
Committee Chairperson
James B. Auden, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3146
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Nov. 13, 2013);
--'Health Insurance and Managed Care (U.S.) Sector Credit
Factors' (Dec. 18,
2013);
--'2013 Outlook Report: U.S. Health Insurance and Managed Care'
(Dec. 10, 2013).
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
