NEW YORK/SAN SALVADOR, March 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to
assign
Agromercantil Senior Trust's (AST) upcoming USD loan
participation notes (the
notes) a long-term foreign currency rating of 'BB'. The final
rating is
contingent upon receipt of final documents conforming to
information already
received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The expected rating of the notes is in line with Banco
Agromercantil de
Guatemala, S.A. (BAM) long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of
'BB',
reflecting that the notes will be senior unsecured obligations
which will rank
equally with BAM's unsecured and unsubordinated obligations.
The notes will be issued for an amount to be determined (up to
USD300 millions)
and will be secured by AST's sole asset, a 100% participation in
and to a senior
unsecured loan (the loan) from Bank of America to BAM. As part
of the
transaction, Bank of America will transfer its rights on the
loan to AST which
will in turn pledge the loan right to the indenture trustee (The
Bank of New
York Mellon). The notes will reflect all the conditions of the
loan. Principal
under the notes will be paid at maturity of the loan (between
five and seven
years), and interest payments will be made semi-annually. The
notes will carry a
fixed interest rate to be set at the time of issuance.
BAM's IDRs and Viability Rating (VR) reflect its intrinsic
strengths, including
its improving loan quality and profitability, a significant
capital
strengthening during last year and an ample although short-term
funding. BAM's
ratings also factors in the operational assistance provided by
its minority
stakeholder, Bancolombia.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Changes in the notes' rating will mirror rating actions on BAM.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS AND SENSITIVITIES
The notes' ratings assume:
--The trust structure and its enforceability are reasonably air
tight so as to
effectively reflect the bank's credit risk.
BAM'S PROFILE
BAM is a Guatemalan universal bank mainly focused on the
corporate segment
(close to 75% of its loan portfolio) with a market share of
8.09% and 8.03% as
of December 2013 in term of assets and deposits, respectively.
BAM was founded
in 1926 but operates under its current name since 2000, as a
result of the
merger of Banco del Agro and Banco Agricola Mercantil de
Guatemala.
Fitch expects to rate the following Agromercantil Senior Trust
debt:
--Senior Trust's Loan Participation Notes 'BB'.
Fitch currently rates BAM as follows:
--Long-term IDR 'BB'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR 'B';
--Local-currency long-term IDR 'BB'; Outlook Stable;
--Local-currency short-term IDR 'B';
--Viability Rating 'bb';
--Support '5';
--Support Rating Floor 'NF';
--National scale long-term rating 'A+(gtm)'; Outlook Stable;
--National scale short-term rating 'F1(gtm)'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Diego Alcazar
Director
+1- 212 908 0396
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Rolando Martinez
Director
+503 2516 6619
Edgar Cartagena
Director
+503 2516 6613
Committee Chairperson
Eduardo Santibanez
Senior Director
+562 499 3307
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31,
2014);
--'2014 Outlook: Central America and the Dominican Republic'
(Dec. 16, 2013).
