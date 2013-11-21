(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, November 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to assign a
'BBB+' rating to
the proposed $250 million 10-year senior unsecured notes
issuance planned by Aon
plc (Aon), the ultimate parent company. Additionally, Fitch has
affirmed all of
Aon's ratings, including the Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and
senior debt ratings
at 'BBB+', and the commercial paper ratings at 'F2'. The Rating
Outlook is
Stable. A complete list of ratings follows at the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The new notes are fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Aon
Corporation (Aon
Corp.) and the ratings are therefore based on Aon Corp.'s
existing Fitch 'BBB+'
IDR. The net proceeds from this new senior debt issuance will be
for general
corporate purposes including the refinancing of outstanding
commercial paper.
Fitch views the proposed debt favorably as the new senior debt
will likely be
issued at an attractive rate given current market conditions and
will have a
longer-dated maturity, resulting in an improved liquidity
profile with reduced
refinancing risk. Fitch does not expect change to pro forma
financial leverage
following the debt issuance, since the proceeds will be used to
refinance
existing debt.
The ratings affirmation reflects Aon's strong competitive
position, balance
sheet and cash flow generation, very good financial flexibility,
and financial
leverage which are all within guidelines for the rating
category.
At Sept. 30, 2013, financial leverage as measured by
debt-to-total capital,
equity credit adjusted, was 35.5%, and annualized debt-to-EBITDA
was roughly
2.0x, representing improvement over historical results that
included additional
debt from the Hewitt Associates (Hewitt) acquisition. Leverage
is currently at
levels that Fitch views as solid for the rating category. Fitch
expects both
ratios to remain stable with modest improvement going forward.
Fitch believes Aon's liquidity profile is strong with
unrestricted cash and
short-term investments of roughly $514 million. Cash flow
remains significant
with earnings-based EBITDA interest coverage of roughly 11.0x as
of Sept. 30,
2013. The company generated $984 million of cash flow from
operations during the
first nine months of 2013 compared to $867 million for the same
period in 2012
and $1.4 billion for the full year 2012.
The ratings continue to reflect Aon's favorable competitive
position among the
top three global brokers, with major operations in (re)insurance
brokerage and
human capital consulting/outsourcing. The company continues to
demonstrate its
ability to retain clients and expand new business while
improving profitability.
Partially offsetting these positive factors is continued
earnings pressure from
ongoing restructuring expenses, competitive insurance market
conditions, and the
global economic downturn. Organic growth in the brokerage
segment was on par
with the peer average in 2012. Favorably, the company reported
organic revenue
growth in both the Risk Solutions and HR Solutions businesses
through the first
nine months of 2013.
Fitch believes that in the long term, Aon's acquisition of
Hewitt will result in
positive business and operational synergies, with reasonable
integration risk.
Aon expects cumulative annual expense savings of $378 million to
be fully
realized by the end of 2014. Fitch also believes that the
current management
team has a very good track record related to the execution of
strategic plans
and expense cutting, and any remaining integration risk is
anticipated to be
manageable. As of Sept. 30, 2013, Aon was on track to meet its
stated
expectations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include
a sustained
strong improvement in operating performance on an absolute basis
and relative to
peers with operating EBIT consistently over $1 billion and an
operating EBIT
margin near 15%, a run-rate debt-to-EBITDA ratio less than 1.5x,
and interest
coverage as measured by an EBITDA-to-interest ratio more than
12x.
The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include
a sustained
increase in the debt-to-EBITDA ratio to more than 2.25x, a
deterioration of the
company's average EBITDA-to-interest expense ratio to lower
single digits, and
any impairment to goodwill that would materially impact the
balance sheet and
related ratios.
Fitch expects to assign the following rating:
Aon plc
--Senior debt due 2023 'BBB+'.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Aon plc
--IDR at 'BBB+';
--$256 million 4.25% senior debt due 2042 at 'BBB+';
--$250 million 4.45% senior debt due 2043 at 'BBB+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Commercial paper at 'F2'.
Aon Corporation
--IDR at 'BBB+';
--$600 million 3.5% senior debt due 2015 at 'BBB+';
--$500 million 3.125% senior debt due 2016 at 'BBB+';
--$600 million 5% senior debt due 2020 at 'BBB+';
--$521 million 8.205% junior subordinated deferrable interest
debentures due
2027 at 'BBB-';
--$300 million 6.25% senior debt due 2040 at 'BBB+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Commercial paper at 'F2'.
Aon Services Luxembourg & Co S.C.A.
--IDR at 'BBB+';
--Eur500 million 6.25% senior debt due 2014 at 'BBB+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Gretchen Roetzer
Director
+1-312-606-2327
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Gregory Dickerson
Director
+1-212-908-0220
Committee Chairperson
Donald F. Thorpe, CPA, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2353
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on Fitch's web site at
'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'U.S. Insurance Broker Industry Sector Credit Factors' Special
Report (May 4,
2012);
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Nov. 13, 2013);
--'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate
and REIT Credit
Analysis' (Dec. 13, 2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
U.S. Insurance Broker Industry Sector Credit Factors
here
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and
REIT Credit
Analysis
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
