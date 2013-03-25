March 25 (The following statement was released by the rating agency) Fitch Ratings expects to rate ARI Fleet Lease Trust 2013-A as follows: --$170,000,000 class A-1 notes 'F1+sf'; --$193,000,000 class A-2 notes 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$90,231,000 class A-3 notes 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable. Fitch's stress and rating sensitivity analysis are discussed in the presale report titled 'ARI Fleet Lease Trust 2013-A', dated March 25, 2013, which is available on Fitch's web site. Key Rating Drivers and Rating Sensitivities are further described in the accompanying pre-sale report. KEY RATING DRIVERS Strong Credit Quality Obligors: While portfolio credit quality is weaker than that of 2012-B, it remains strong. Fitch rates 36% of the portfolio, and another 25% is rated by at least one other Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (NRSRO). Of the obligors, 39% are unrated, up from 20% in 2012-B. Fitch conservatively assumed a 'B' rating for unrated obligors. The weighted average (WA) rating of the rated portion of the portfolio is 'BBB-/BB+.' Strong Portfolio Diversification: Both obligor and industry concentrations have decreased relative to the 2012-B transaction, further improving portfolio diversification. The top 20 obligors by lease balance represent 40.95%, compared with 56.90% in 2012-B. In addition, the largest industry represents just 4.43%, down from 10.59% in the prior transaction. Minimal Residual Risk: 2013-A leases are all open-ended, meaning the lessees bear virtually all residual risk. Therefore, the trust is only exposed to wholesale market risk in the event of an obligor default. Even when default occurs, past vehicle dispositions have largely resulted in gains relative to book value. Sufficient Credit Enhancement: Initial hard credit enhancement (CE) has increased versus 2012-B, offsetting the decline in credit quality. Total proposed CE is sufficient to support Fitch's stressed default and loss assumptions, consistent with the expected rating of 'AAAsf'. Low Delinquency and Loss History: ARI's historical managed-portfolio and prior-transaction delinquency and loss experience is low, even during periods marked by elevated levels in other consumer and commercial asset classes. Quality Origination, Underwriting, and Servicing Platform: ARI is a capable originator, underwriter, and servicer, as evidenced by the historical delinquency and loss performance of its securitized trusts and the managed portfolio. Uncertain Macroeconomic Conditions: The stability of the U.S. and global economic recovery remains a concern, as economic deterioration could lead to increased losses in 2013-A. RATING SENSITIVITY Unanticipated increases in the frequency of defaults, or decreases in recovery rates, could produce loss levels higher than the base case and could result in potential rating actions on the notes. Fitch evaluated the sensitivity of the ratings assigned to ARI FLT 2013-A to increased default levels and lower recovery rates for trucks over the life of the transaction. Fitch's analysis found that the transaction displays relatively little sensitivity to decreased truck recovery rates. Under this scenario, the notes showed rating sensitivity of only one rating category. The transaction shows significantly more sensitivity to higher default rates, which Fitch stressed by assuming all unrated obligors carry a 'CCC' issuer default rating. Even in this scenario, the notes would be expected to retain an investment grade rating. Furthermore, Fitch also evaluated the sensitivity of the ratings to increased servicing fees. While the 25 bp servicing fee is consistent with other fleet lease servicers, it is below the rate typically charged by servicers of other asset types. Fitch's analysis found that the transaction displays relatively little sensitivity to increased servicing fees as the notes showed rating sensitivity of just one category. The presale report is available to all investors on Fitch's website at 'www.fitchratings.com'. For more information about Fitch's comprehensive subscription service FitchResearch, which includes all presale reports, surveillance, and credit reports on more than 20 asset classes, contact product sales at +1-212-908-0800 or at 'webmaster@fitchratings.com'.