RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO, March 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects
to assign a
long-term foreign currency rating of 'BBB-(exp)' to Banco BTG
Pactual S.A.'s
(BTG Pactual) upcoming issue of senior unsecured notes in
Chinese yuan renminbi
(CNY)with maturity of three years.
The notes will be issued by BTG Pactual's Cayman branch. The
amount of the notes
and the interest rate will be set at the time of the issuance.
Interest payments
will be made semiannually, and the principal will be paid at the
maturity of the
issuance. The notes are part of a global medium-term notes
program of up to USD3
billion and its proceeds shall be used to enable new business
generation.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The expected rating assigned to BTG Pactual's issuance
corresponds to the bank's
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) ('BBB-'; Outlook Stable) and ranks
equal with its
other senior unsecured debt.
BTG Pactual's IDRs are determined by its viability rating of
'bbb-', which
reflects its solid franchise as a merchant bank and solid
profitability through
economic cycles. Management has expanded the balance sheet
rapidly over the last
several years, although risk controls are considered strong.
These strengths are
counterbalanced by weaker leverage and a steady increase of less
liquid assets,
although the long-term financing is growing accordingly.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch may downgrade BTG Pactual's VR and IDRs due to a
deterioration of its
leverage (adjusted leverage above 8x), a decrease in its
operating profit ratio
or unexpected large trading losses. Also, a sudden deterioration
of the
operating environment or a troublesome performance of one or
more of its
subsidiaries may negatively affect BTG Pactual's ratings. Fitch
believes that
the potential for near-term rating upgrades is limited due to
the bank's
business model, wholesale funding structure, and weak leverage.
Future upgrades
would be dependent on a broader business mix, consistent
adjusted leverage below
5x, and a lower share of income derived from proprietary
trading.
Founded in 1983, BTG Pactual is controlled by Andre Esteves, the
main executive
of UBS Pactual until 2008 and one of the controlling partners of
the former
Banco Pactual S.A.
Additional information available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or
'www.fitchratings.com.br'. The ratings above were solicited by,
or on behalf of,
the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the
provision of the
ratings.
