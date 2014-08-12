(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO, August 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings
expects to assign
Banco Daycoval S.A.'s (Daycoval) upcoming issue of Brazilian
Real denominated
(BRL) fourth issuance of Letras Financeiras a national long-term
rating of
'AA(bra)'.
The amount of the fourth issuance will be up to BRL400. million
in two series,
one with maturity within two years and one day, and the other
with maturity
within three years, the amount allocated to each of the two
series will be
defined by the end of the bookbuilding process. Interest rate
and principal will
be paid at maturity for both series. The interest rate will be
defined during
the bookbuilding process and will not exceed will be 113% over
the Depositos
Interfinanceiros (DI) rate in the series with maturity in the
two-years and one
day series and not exceed 116% over the DI rate in the
three-years series and
the net proceeds will be used by Daycoval to generate new
businesses.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The expected rating assigned to Daycoval's issuance of Letras
Financeiras
corresponds to Fitch's long-term national rating ('AA(bra)';
Outlook Stable) for
the bank and ranks equal with its other senior unsecured debt.
Daycoval's ratings reflect the bank's consistent track record of
performance,
maintained through different cycles of the local economy, along
with higher
business diversification and comfortable liquidity and
capitalization positions.
The bank has recorded consistent profitability, even under
stress scenarios,
sustained by adequate asset pricing, strong cost control and low
funding cost.
It continues to adopt prudent liquidity management and adequate
asset and
liability management strategies that help to mitigate the burden
of a less
diversified funding base compared to larger peers. Business
diversification to
payroll deductible loans have allowed the bank to compensate the
impact on
margins of its more limited risk appetite for SME loans over the
last two
periods.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Given its current business model, with asset and liability
concentrations
inherent to its size, including its wholesale funding nature,
the potential for
an upgrade to Daycoval's ratings is limited.
The ratings could be negatively affected by continued asset
quality
deterioration which result in pressure on the bank's results
(operating income
to average asset ratio below 2%) and on capital (Fitch core
capital ratio lower
than 11%), which could be triggered by larger than expected
asset quality
deterioration and/or aggressive asset growth or cash dividend
policy.
Originated in 1968, Daycoval is controlled by the Dayan family
and has been
listed on the Sao Paulo's exchange (BM&FBovespa) since 2007.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Eduardo Ribas
Director
+55-11-4504-2213
Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda.
Alameda Santos, 700 - 7th floor
Cerqueira Cesar - Sao Paulo - SP - CEP: 01418-100
Secondary Analyst
Claudio Gallina
Director
+55-11-4504-2213
Committee Chairperson
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0739
Media Relations: Jaqueline Carvalho, Rio de Janeiro, Tel: +55 21
4503 2623,
Email: jaqueline.carvalho@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty,
New York, Tel: +1
(212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or
'www.fitchratings.com.br'
