(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to assign a
'BB+(EXP)' rating to
Banco de Costa Rica's (BCR) proposed senior unsecured bond
issuance of up to USD
500 million due in 2023. Proceeds are expected to be used for
debt repayment and
asset liability management improvement. The final rating of the
issuance is
contingent upon the receipt of final documents and legal
opinions conforming to
the information already received. A complete list of BCR's
ratings follows at
the end of this press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
BCR's IDR and the expected issuance rating are aligned with
Costa Rica's
sovereign ratings. The ratings are driven by the sovereign
guarantees for all of
the bank's liabilities. According to Costa Rica's banking law
(Ley Organica del
Sistema Bancario Nacional), all state-owned banks have the
guarantee and full
collaboration of the state.
BCR is one of the strongest banks in Costa Rica. Its solid
franchise benefits
from sovereign guarantee, consistent performance, and an
extensive branch
network. BCR is the second largest bank in Costa Rica in terms
of assets and
deposits, and enjoys a well-diversified loan portfolio. The bank
complements its
services with four wholly owned subsidiaries in regulated
non-credit activities
in Costa Rica and a 51% participation in the Panamanian general
licence bank
Banco Internacional de Costa Rica (BICSA, rated 'BB+' with a
Stable Outlook by
Fitch), which allows it to extend its business abroad.
BCR's profitability is modest but sufficient to support asset
growth and
maintain and adequate capital position. ROAA has remained
consistently around
1%, below its international peers' average. High operating
expenses will
continue to limit profitability. Similar to other state-owned
institutions,
BCR's efficiency indicators compare below its international
peers' average.
The bank's risk appetite is moderate, and asset growth remains
modest. A
restriction placed by the Central Bank in February has limited
the asset growth
of the Costa Rican financial system. However, BCR maintains its
loan portfolio
growth close to its historic average, as the limit established
by the Central
Bank is well above BCR's loan portfolio growth historic average.
Asset quality remains adequate and compares favorably with
international peers'
average. BCR's growth toward a more balanced portfolio has
improved loan
portfolio diversification while keeping loan portfolio
dollarization, a concern
to most Costa Rican banks, at a moderate level.
BCR's deposit base remains as its main funding source. Further
diversification
has been achieved by local bond and notes issuances, ample
credit lines from
international banks and a subordinated debt agreement for USD30
million with the
Inter-American Investment Corporation. Asset liability
management presents some
challenges related to tenure mismatches, partly offset by
deposit's stability
and adequate liquidity coverage. Fitch expects the proposed
long-term issuance
be used for short-term debt repayment.
RATINGS SENSITIVITIES
Changes in the bank's IDRs and issuance ratings are contingent
on sovereign
rating actions for Costa Rica (rated 'BB+'; Stable Outlook).
Fitch has assigned the following rating to BCR's proposed USD500
milion
issuance:
--Long-term senior unsecured bonds 'BB+(EXP)'
Fitch currently rates BCR as follows:
International ratings
--Long-term IDR 'BB+', Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR 'B';
--Long-term local currency IDR 'BB+', Outlook Stable;
--Short-term local currency IDR 'B';
--Viability Rating 'bb+';
--Support Rating '3';
--Support Rating Floor 'BB+'.
National ratings:
--Long-term national rating 'AA+(cri)', Outlook Stable;
--Short-term national rating 'F1+(cri)';
--Long-term senior unsecured bonds 'AA+(cri)';
--Commercial paper 'F1+(cri)'.
