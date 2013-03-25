(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, March 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to assign a 'BBB+' rating to Banco de Credito del Peru's (BCP) upcoming 10-year U.S. dollar senior unsecured notes. A list of BCP's current ratings follows the end of this press release. Based on the documentation provided, Fitch has assigned the 'BBB+(exp)' rating to BCP's 10-year U.S. dollar senior unsecured fixed-rate notes. The notes - for an amount to be determined - will be issued by BCP. Principal will mature in 10 years, and interest payments will be made semi-annually. The notes will carry a fixed interest rate to be set at the time of the issuance. KEY RATING DRIVERS BCP has a long-term local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB+', and a long-term foreign currency IDR of 'BBB+'; both of them driven by BCP's Viability Rating (VR) which is currently at 'bbb+'. BCP's ratings reflect its dominant franchise; large market share; sound performance; diversified balance sheet and revenue stream; broad, low-cost deposit base; sound asset quality; and adequate reserves and capital. The notes will rank pari-passu with all of BCP's existing and future senior unsecured debt and are senior to BCP's existing and future subordinated and junior subordinated debt. The notes will be effectively subordinate to all of BCP's secured indebtedness with respect to the value of its assets securing that indebtedness, certain direct, unsecured general obligations that in case of insolvency are granted preferential treatment pursuant to Peruvian law, and all of the existing and future liabilities of BCP's subsidiaries, including trade payables. RATING SENSITIVITIES The ratings are sensitive to any changes in BCP's VR and IDRs; in particular, BCP's ratings would benefit from stronger capital levels, sustained performance, and the maintenance of its structural strengths within a stable operating environment. BCP's and the notes' ratings could suffer if the operating environment deteriorates significantly enough to affect the bank's asset quality and performance, and eroding the bank's reserve and capital cushions. BCP will use the proceeds for general business purposes. BCP may issue additional notes to be offered in exchange for existing senior unsecured obligations. Considering the bank's strong capital levels and sound profitability, the impact on the bank's leverage is not deemed significant by Fitch. Fitch rates BCP as follows: --Long-term foreign currency IDR: 'BBB+', Stable Outlook; --Short-term foreign currency IDR: 'F2'; --Long-term local currency IDR: 'BBB+', Stable Outlook; --Short-term local currency IDR: 'F2'; --Viability Rating: 'bbb+'; --Support rating: '2'; --Support floor: 'BBB-'; --Senior unsecured debt: 'BBB+'; --Subordinated debt: 'BBB'; --Junior subordinated debt: 'BB-'. Contact: Primary Analyst Diego Alcazar Director +1-212-908-0396 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Maria Fernanda Lopez Senior Director +5411 5235 81370 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.