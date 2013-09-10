(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to assign a
long-term
foreign currency rating of 'A-(exp)' to Banco de Credito e
Inversiones's (BCI)
three year CHF200 million senior unsecured fixed rate notes.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating assigned to BCI's new debt issuance correspond to the
bank's
long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and ranks equal to its
other senior
unsecured debt.
BCI's Viability Rating (VR) and IDRs reflect its strong domestic
franchise,
improved capital base and balance sheet management, more
diversified funding
sources, and its stable performance through the cycle.
For more information on BCI's ratings refer to the release
'Fitch Affirms BCI's
IDR at 'A-'; Outlook Stable', date Aug. 1, 2013, available at
www.fitchratings.com.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating of BCI's CHF200 million senior unsecured fixed rate
notes due 2016
would be downgraded should the bank's IDR be downgraded. BCI's
foreign and local
currency long-term IDRs have a Stable Outlook. Downward pressure
could result
from a deterioration of its capital adequacy ratios, with a
Fitch core capital
ratio falling and remaining below 8.5%, either from a smaller
than planned
capital increase or from lower than expected profitability.
BCI's ratings could
also be under pressure if its operating return on assets falls
and remains below
1.5% in the medium term, or if any unexpected risk related to
the acquisition of
CNB deteriorates BCI's profitability or capital base.
Upside potential currently appears limited but could stem from
continued growth
coupled with a material improvement of its capital base, with
greater levels of
core capital, while maintaining its sound overall performance,
low risk profile
and ample liquidity.
Fitch currently rates BCI as follows:
--Foreign and local currency long-term IDRs at 'A-'; Outlook
Stable;
--Foreign and local currency short-term IDRs at 'F1';
--VR at 'a-'
--Support rating at '2';
--Support rating floor at 'BBB+';
--Long-term foreign currency senior unsecured bonds at 'A-';
--Long-term national rating at 'AA+(cl)'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term national rating at 'N1+(cl)';
--National long-term rating senior unsecured bonds at 'AA+(cl)';
--National long-term rating on its senior unsecured bonds
totaling MXN3.25
billion at 'AAA(mex)';
--National long-term rating on its subordinated bonds at
'AA-(cl)';
--National equity rating at 'Primera Clase nivel 1'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Diego Alcazar
Director
+1-212-908-0396
Latin America Financial Institutions
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Abraham Martinez
Director
+56-2-499-33-17
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15,
2012);
--'Fitch Affirms Santander's Latin American Subsidiaries' (May
28, 2013);
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10,
2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.