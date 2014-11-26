(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/SANTIAGO, November 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned an expected
Long-term foreign currency rating of 'A-(exp)' to Banco de
Credito e
Inversiones's (BCI) JPY10.1 billion fixed-rate notes due 2019,
JPY4.9 billion
fixed-rate notes due 2017, and JPY1.5 billion floating-rate
notes due 2017.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating assigned to BCI's new debt issuance corresponds to
the bank's
long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and ranks equal to its
other senior
unsecured debt.
BCI's Viability Rating (VR) and IDRs reflect its strong domestic
franchise,
sound balance sheet and liquidity management, adequate capital
base and credit
quality, more diversified funding sources, and its stable
profitability through
the cycle.
For more information on BCI's ratings, refer to 'Fitch Affirms
Banco de Credito
e Inversiones' IDRs at 'A-'', dated Nov. 11, 2014, available at
www.fitchratings.com.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Rating Outlook for the long-term IDRs and National rating is
Stable and are
based on BCI's VR. Downward pressure could result from a
deterioration of its
capital adequacy ratios, with a Fitch core capital ratio falling
and remaining
below 8.5%, either from a smaller than planned capital increase
or from lower
than expected profitability. BCI's VR could also be under
pressure if operating
return on assets falls and remains below 1.5% in the medium
term, or if any
unexpected risk related to the acquisition of CNB leads to a
deterioration in
BCI's profitability or capital base.
Upside potential currently appears limited. However, an upgrade
could occur if
continued growth, coupled with a material improvement of BCI's
capital base
takes place, with greater levels of core capital, while
maintaining sound
overall performance, low risk profile and ample liquidity.
Fitch currently rates BCI as follows:
--Foreign and local currency long-term IDRs 'A-'; Outlook
Stable;
--Foreign and local currency short-term IDRs 'F1';
--VR 'a-';
--Support rating '1';
--Support rating floor 'A-';
--Long-term foreign currency senior unsecured bonds 'A-';
--Long-term National rating 'AA+(cl)'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term national rating 'N1+(cl)';
--National long-term rating of senior unsecured bonds 'AA+(cl)';
--National long-term rating of subordinated bonds 'AA-(cl)';
--National equity rating 'Primera Clase nivel 1'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Diego Alcazar
Director
Latin America Financial Institutions
+1-212-908-0396
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Abraham Martinez
Director
+56-2-499-33-17
Committee Chairperson
Rene Medrano
Senior Director
+503 2516-6610
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31,
2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
