(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to rate Banco
General's(BG)
upcoming Swiss Franc senior unsecured notes 'BBB+(exp)'. The CHF
180 million
notes will mature in 2018 and carry a fixed interest rate of
1.625%; interest
payments will be made semi-annually. The final rating is
contingent upon the
receipt of final documents conforming to information already
received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
BG has a long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of 'BBB+';
driven by its
Viability Rating (VR), which is currently at 'bbb+'. BG's
ratings reflect the
bank's solid franchise, sound and consistent performance, robust
capital levels,
conservative policies, good asset quality and reserves, ample
deposit base and
well diversified portfolio. Fitch's view of BG's
creditworthiness is tempered by
the heightened competition it faces and the lack of a lender of
last resort.
The notes rank pari passu with the bank's future and existing
senior unsecured
debt and will be effectively subordinated to all of BG's secured
indebtedness
with respect to the value of its assets securing that
indebtedness, and certain
direct, unsecured general obligations that in case of insolvency
are granted
preferential treatment pursuant to Panamanian law.
BG will use the proceeds for general business purposes.
Considering the bank's
solid capital levels and sound profitability, the impact on the
bank's leverage
is not deemed significant by Fitch.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The notes' rating is sensitive to any changes in BG's VR. BG is
currently rated
one notch above Panama's sovereign rating; hence, Fitch
considers that the
upside potential for BG's VR and IDRs is limited over the
foreseeable future.
In turn, these ratings could be negatively affected if asset
quality
deteriorates materially (impaired loans above 2.5% and/or
reserve coverage below
100%), performance weakens resulting in an operating ROA below
1.5%, and/or
capitalization worsens to a FCC ratio below 12%.
Fitch currently rates BG as follows:
--Long-term foreign currency IDR 'BBB+', Stable Outlook;
--Short-term foreign currency IDR 'F2';
--Viability Rating 'bbb+';
--Support rating '5';
--Support floor 'NF';
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Diego Alcazar
Director
+1-212-908-0396
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Rene Medrano
Senior Director
+507-2516-6610
Committee Chairperson
Alejandro Garcia
Senior Director
+52-81-8399-9146
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
