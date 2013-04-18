(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 18 (Fitch) Based on documentation received,
Fitch Ratings
expects to assign a 'BB+(exp)' rating to Banco GNB Sudameris
S.A.'s (GNB)
upcoming U.S. dollar senior unsecured, unsubordinated notes. A
list of GNB's
current ratings follows at the end of this press release.
The notes - for an amount and tenor to be determined - will
carry a fixed
interest rate to be set at the time of issuance. Interest
payments will be made
semi-annually until maturity. The final rating is contingent
upon the receipt of
final documents conforming to information already received.
The notes will be GNB's senior unsecured obligations and will
rank pari-passu
with the existing and future senior unsecured obligations of
GNB, other than tax
and other obligations that are privileged by law. The notes will
be senior to
GNB's existing and future subordinated debt, to its capital
stock, and to any
other instruments that may qualify as capital according to
Colombian regulation.
GNB will use the proceeds of the issuance for general corporate
purposes. Fitch
expects GNB's leverage to increase slightly in the short run,
and that continued
growth and positive returns will allow the bank to sustain
adequate Fitch core
capital levels.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch currently rates GNB's long-term foreign and local currency
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) 'BB+' with a Stable Outlook. The IDRs are driven
by GNB's
viability rating (VR) of 'bb+' which reflects its robust asset
quality, sound
reserves, sufficient capital, ample liquidity, operating
efficiency, and
moderate yet consistent performance.
The ratings also consider GNB's experienced management and clear
strategy.
Fitch's view of GNB's creditworthiness is tempered by its low
margins;
concentrated, costlier than average deposits; and the challenges
related to its
ambitious expansion plans. Fitch will rate the notes at the same
level as GNB's
IDRs.
In May 2012, GNB agreed to acquire HSBC's operations in
Colombia, Paraguay, Peru
and Uruguay. In Fitch's opinion, the transaction is
strategically positive for
GNB, as it acquired fairly clean banks with adequate deposit
funding that
operate in generally stable economies. The acquisition - to be
closed gradually
until 1Q'14 - fits GNB's growth strategy, and the banks' size
and market share
allow GNB to gradually introduce the products that it
successfully distributes
in Colombia. Growth potential is important, especially in Peru
and Uruguay while
GNB's core market remains sound.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
GNB's ratings could be negatively affected if the capital plan
is not executed
as projected and/or if GNB's (or one of its newly acquired
subsidiaries')
performance declines more than expected. In addition, should the
financial
profile of the acquired entities, in terms of funding, capital
and
profitability, deteriorate beyond the base case projections,
GNB's ratings would
be pressured downwards.
On the other hand, given the implementation challenges of the
acquisition and
GNB's financial standing, with its adequate capital but
below-average
profitability, as well as the highly competitive environment in
Colombia and the
new markets GNB enters, a potential upgrade of GNB's ratings is
highly dependent
on structural changes in terms of capital and profitability
coupled with an
uneventful merger/ acquisition.
GNB is a medium-sized Colombian universal bank that has
successfully positioned
itself in several niches (corporate middle market, sub-national
public entities,
payroll consumer lending, among others) and enjoys a 3.4% market
share by
assets. The bank has grown steadily since 2003, consolidated its
business model
and achieved consistent performance metrics. GNB is controlled
by a
well-regarded local family.
Fitch currently rates Banco GNB Sudameris as follows:
--Long-term foreign currency IDR 'BB+'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term foreign currency IDR 'B';
--Long-term local currency IDR 'BB+'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term local currency IDR 'B';
--Viability rating 'bb+';
--Support Rating '4';
--Support floor 'B+';
--Subordinated Notes 'BB';
--National Scale Long-term Rating 'AA+(col)';
--National Scale Short-term Rating 'F1+(col)'.
