(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, October 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to assign a 'BB+' rating to Banco Nacional de Costa Rica's (BNCR) proposed senior unsecured US$ 500 million 144A/Reg S bond issuance. The tenor of the issuance is to be defined. Proceeds are expected to be used for short-term debt repayment and loan growth. The final rating of the issuance is contingent upon the receipt of final documents and legal opinions conforming to the information already received. KEY RATING DRIVERS BNCR's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and the expected issuance rating are support driven. Sovereign support for all state-owned banks is explicit in the National Banking System Law. According to this law, all state-owned banks have the guarantee and full collaboration of the state. The explicit guarantee allows BNCR's Long-Term IDR and the expected rating of the issuance to be aligned with the sovereign rating. Established in 1914, BNCR is the largest bank in Costa Rica. The bank's assets (US$ 9,400 million) account for roughly one-third of the system's assets. BNCR is also the largest deposit holder in Costa Rica, with a market share of 33% of total deposits. The bank holds a leadership position in several business lines including mortgage and commercial loans, and has recently increased its exposure in the agricultural and energy sectors. Similar to many government-owned banks in Latin America, the bank is not totally isolated from government decisions and, in Fitch's opinion, is likely to participate in certain economic sectors in collaboration with government priorities. BNCR offers diversified commercial banking services through an extensive branch network and complements its services with four wholly owned subsidiaries in regulated non-credit activities in Costa Rica and a minority stake in the Panamanian general license bank Banco Internacional de Costa Rica (BICSA, 'BB+'; Stable Outlook). BNCR's performance is moderate but sufficient to support asset growth and maintain an adequate capital position. Its profitability ratios remain below both domestic and international peers' average (i.e. emerging market commercial banks with a similar Viability Rating (VR)). Profitability is limited by the bank's low efficiency and high credit costs. First-half 2013 profits were undermined by constrained credit growth and a sensible contraction in the bank's Net Interest Margin (NIM). Fitch expects the bank's profitability to improve over the second half of 2013, driven by higher loan growth and funding cost reductions; however, year-end profitability ratios will maintain their relative position with respect to peers. While credit costs will continue to pose a burden on 2013's profits, Fitch does not anticipate changes in the bank's adequate capital position. BNCR's Fitch Ratings core capital ratio has been stable at approximately 16%, above its international peers' median of 14%. Constrained by slow economic growth and a restriction enacted by the Central Bank, BNCR grew at a moderate pace over the first half of 2013 and experienced some asset quality deterioration. Past due loans increased and compare unfavorably with its peers' averages; reserves coverage is considered limited. The bank benefits from a stable and diversified deposit base, which provides funding for a sizable proportion of its operations. In Fitch's opinion, liability management presents some challenges related to tenor mismatches and expects the proposed long-term issuance to improve these issues. RATINGS SENSITIVITIES Changes in the bank's IDRs and issuance ratings are contingent on sovereign rating actions for Costa Rica (rated 'BB+'; Stable Outlook). 