(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to assign a
'BB+' rating to
Banco Nacional de Costa Rica's (BNCR) proposed senior unsecured
US$ 500 million
144A/Reg S bond issuance. The tenor of the issuance is to be
defined. Proceeds
are expected to be used for short-term debt repayment and loan
growth. The final
rating of the issuance is contingent upon the receipt of final
documents and
legal opinions conforming to the information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
BNCR's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and the expected issuance
rating are support
driven. Sovereign support for all state-owned banks is explicit
in the National
Banking System Law. According to this law, all state-owned banks
have the
guarantee and full collaboration of the state. The explicit
guarantee allows
BNCR's Long-Term IDR and the expected rating of the issuance to
be aligned with
the sovereign rating.
Established in 1914, BNCR is the largest bank in Costa Rica. The
bank's assets
(US$ 9,400 million) account for roughly one-third of the
system's assets. BNCR
is also the largest deposit holder in Costa Rica, with a market
share of 33% of
total deposits. The bank holds a leadership position in several
business lines
including mortgage and commercial loans, and has recently
increased its exposure
in the agricultural and energy sectors. Similar to many
government-owned banks
in Latin America, the bank is not totally isolated from
government decisions
and, in Fitch's opinion, is likely to participate in certain
economic sectors in
collaboration with government priorities.
BNCR offers diversified commercial banking services through an
extensive branch
network and complements its services with four wholly owned
subsidiaries in
regulated non-credit activities in Costa Rica and a minority
stake in the
Panamanian general license bank Banco Internacional de Costa
Rica (BICSA, 'BB+';
Stable Outlook).
BNCR's performance is moderate but sufficient to support asset
growth and
maintain an adequate capital position. Its profitability ratios
remain below
both domestic and international peers' average (i.e. emerging
market commercial
banks with a similar Viability Rating (VR)). Profitability is
limited by the
bank's low efficiency and high credit costs. First-half 2013
profits were
undermined by constrained credit growth and a sensible
contraction in the bank's
Net Interest Margin (NIM).
Fitch expects the bank's profitability to improve over the
second half of 2013,
driven by higher loan growth and funding cost reductions;
however, year-end
profitability ratios will maintain their relative position with
respect to
peers. While credit costs will continue to pose a burden on
2013's profits,
Fitch does not anticipate changes in the bank's adequate capital
position.
BNCR's Fitch Ratings core capital ratio has been stable at
approximately 16%,
above its international peers' median of 14%.
Constrained by slow economic growth and a restriction enacted by
the Central
Bank, BNCR grew at a moderate pace over the first half of 2013
and experienced
some asset quality deterioration. Past due loans increased and
compare
unfavorably with its peers' averages; reserves coverage is
considered limited.
The bank benefits from a stable and diversified deposit base,
which provides
funding for a sizable proportion of its operations. In Fitch's
opinion,
liability management presents some challenges related to tenor
mismatches and
expects the proposed long-term issuance to improve these issues.
RATINGS SENSITIVITIES
Changes in the bank's IDRs and issuance ratings are contingent
on sovereign
rating actions for Costa Rica (rated 'BB+'; Stable Outlook).
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Theresa Paiz-Fredel
Director Senior
+1-212-908-0534
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analysts
Marcela Galicia
Director
+503-25166616
Tertiary Analyst
Rene Medrano
Senior Director
+503-2516-6610
Committee Chairperson
Rita Goncalves
Managing Director
+5521 4503 2621
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on 'www.fitchratings.com'.
