(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SAO PAULO, June 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to assign Banco
Pine S.A.'s
(Pine) upcoming issue of Brazilian Real denominated (BRL) Letras
Financeiras a
National Long-Term rating of 'AA-(bra)'.
The amount of the issuance will be up to BRL 250 million. They
will be sold in a
single series with a 2 years tenor and interest and principal
will be paid at
maturity. The interest rate will be 119% over the DI (Depositos
Interfinanceiros) rate.
The net proceeds will be used by Pine for general banking
purposes. The final
rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents
conforming to
information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The expected rating assigned to Banco Pine's new Letras
Financeiras corresponds
to Fitch's Long-Term National Rating of 'AA-(bra)' with a Stable
Outlook for the
bank and ranks equal with other senior unsecured debt.
Pine's National Long-Term rating reflects the bank's overall
good credit profile
and good performance in the last several years in the midst of a
deteriorating
and relatively volatile operating environment. Also, the rating
reflects Pine's
consistent performance, higher funding diversification, and
sound asset quality
and liquidity. Concentrations on the asset and funding sides
have been
maintained at acceptable levels and ALM continues to be good.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The potential for a rating upgrade is limited in the short term
as the bank
needs to improve its income, asset and liability
diversification. Ratings may be
negatively affected by continued asset quality deterioration
which could
undermine its earnings and capital base.
A deterioration of the asset quality ratios to levels below its
peers' average
or a decline in Fitch core capital to risk-weighted assets ratio
below 10%,
along with a reduction in operating income to average asset
ratio below 1.5%
could result in a negative rating review.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
