(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to assign
Bantrab Senior
Trust's (BST) upcoming seven-year USD loan participation notes
(the notes) a
long-term foreign currency rating of 'BB-'. The final rating is
contingent upon
the receipt of final documents conforming to information already
received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The expected rating of the notes is in line with the Guatemalan
Banco de los
Trabajadores (Bantrab) long-term IDRs of 'BB-', reflecting that
the notes will
be senior unsecured obligations which will rank equally to
Bantrab's unsecured
and unsubordinated obligations.
The notes will be issued for an amount to be determined (up to
USD200 million)
and will be secured by BST's sole assets, a 100% participation
in and to a
senior unsecured loan (the loan) from Deutsche Bank AG, London
Branch (Deutsche
Bank) to Bantrab. As part of the transaction, Deutsche Bank will
transfer its
rights on the loan to BST which will in turn pledge the loan
right to the
indenture trustee (Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas). The
notes will mirror
all the conditions of the loan. Principal under the notes will
mature in seven
years, and interest payments will be made semi-annually while
capital will be
paid at maturity of the loan. The notes will carry a fixed
interest rate to be
set at the time of the issuance.
Bantrab will use the net proceeds of the loan to repay some
outstanding
short-term borrowings and for funding the expansion of its loan
portfolio.
Bantrab's IDRs reflect its improved asset quality, ample net
interest margin and
moderate but sustained profitability ratios. The bank's ratings
also reflect
significant concentrations in term deposits, weak efficiency
levels, moderate
capital ratios and limited income diversification.
RATINGS SENSITIVITIES
Changes in the notes' rating are contingent on rating actions
for Bantrab.
BANTRAB'S PROFILE
Bantrab was established in Guatemala in 1965 with an initial
equity investment
of Qtlz. 500,000 from the Central Government of Guatemala. The
bank is mainly
retail oriented and focuses its services on consumption loans to
low-middle
income employees. With USD1.4 billion in assets, Bantrab is the
fifth largest
bank in Guatemala (5.4% of the system's assets as of September
2013). The bank
has traditionally provided its services through an ample network
of branches,
covering most parts of the country, supported by a work force of
3,300
employees.
Fitch currently rates Bantrab as follows:
--Long-term foreign currency IDR 'BB-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term foreign currency IDR 'B';
--Long-term local currency IDR 'BB-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term local currency IDR 'B';
--Viability rating 'bb-';
--Support '5';
--Support Rating Floor 'NF'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0739
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Dario Sanchez
Associate Director
+503 2516 6608
Tertiary Analyst
Edgar Cartagena
Director
+503 2516 6613
Committee Chairperson
Rene Medrano
Senior Director
+503 2516 6610
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
